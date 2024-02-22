The musical inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial will make its U.S. debut in Park City

“Gwyneth Goes Skiing,” the musical inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow’s notorious Utah ski trial, is making its U.S. debut at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City.

Nearly a year ago, Paltrow dominated headlines as she took the stand in a Park City ski trial audiences widely interpreted as humorous. Fans compared Paltrow’s testimony to an “SNL” skit or a script written by filmmaker Mike White — giving way for the trial to receive a comedic musical adaptation.

The Awkward Productions’ parody musical debuted at Pleasance Theater in London in December, garnering mostly positive reviews. The show will play in Park City from Thursday, May 16 to Sunday, May 26, 2024, according to a press release shared with the Deseret News

“She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing,” the official synopsis begins. “On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch.”

The American show will feature pre-recorded voice tracks from “Glee” star Darren Criss alongside stand-up comedian Cat Cohen, belting hits “See You in Court” and “I Wish You Well” (based on Paltrow’s parting words).

Creators Linus Karp and Joseph Martin will reprise their roles as Gwyneth Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.

“The incredible @darrencriss and @catccohen provide their stunning vocals to Gwyneth Goes Skiing as the show heads to Edinburgh Fringe and Park City, Utah — where the trial happened!” Awkward Productions posted on Instagram on Monday.

The show will make its way to Edinburgh Fringe Festival, in Scotland, this August.

What happened during Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial?

In 2019, retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow for a “hit-and-run” ski crash after the pair collided in 2016 on a beginner slope at Deer Valley Resort, as reported by the Deseret News. Paltrow countersued, only seeking “symbolic damages” of $1, claiming Sanderson “plowed” into her back, delivering a “full ‘body blow,’” per ABC News.

Sanderson was seeking $300,000 in damages, claiming the incident left him with “feelings of being unable to cope with life,” a brain injury and four broken ribs, as reported by the Deseret News.

“Mr. Sanderson skied directly into my back,” Paltrow said from the witness stand, per The Washington Post. “I froze and got upset a couple seconds later.”

Paltrow recalled feeling confused when she felt a body pressed against her. “I was confused at first and didn’t know exactly what was happening,” she explained, per The Washington Post. “I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted? This is really, really strange.’ My mind was going very, very quickly and I was trying to ascertain what was happening.”

The jury found Paltrow not at fault for the incident in March 2023.