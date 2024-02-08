Growing calls for state school board member Natalie Cline to resign after she targeted high school athlete

The leadership of the Utah State Board of Education issued a statement on Thursday that said it “condemns the actions taken by board member Natalie Cline on her recent Facebook post directed toward a female high school student athlete in Utah.”

It continued, “Board leadership is very concerned about this post and the harm it has caused to students and families in Utah. We are deeply saddened by the events that have taken place and will be taking prompt action regarding this matter as determined by the full board.”

The statement acknowledges that the elected Utah State Board of Education has no power or authority to unseat an elected official. “If the full board determines discipline is warranted, Board Bylaws provide guidelines for additional action,” according to the statement.

The statement comes after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson called on the state school board “to hold Cline accountable.”

In their statement, Cox and Henderson noted “Sadly, this is not the first time that board member Cline has embarrassed the state of Utah and State Board of Education.”

Other elected officials and leaders of Utah civil rights organizations have also called for Cline to step down.

The Utah House Democratic Caucus has also called for Cline’s immediate resignation after social media posts that targeted a high school student-athlete.

“Natalie Cline’s unconscionable online accusations have repeatedly endangered the safety of students and educators, warranting consequences beyond reprimand. Apologies are insufficient. Cline’s repeated misconduct highlights her unsuitability for the role of Utah school board member, necessitating her immediate resignation to prevent further harm to our students,” the caucus said in a statement Thursday.

Cline’s now-deleted post depicted members of a girls basketball team with the heading “Girls basketball...,” which community organizer Darlene McDonald said “was to imply that one the players is not a ‘girl.’ ”

Cline responded late Wednesday with a statement that said in part, “My original post (now deleted) never claimed the student was a boy.” In the statement, she apologized to the girl and her parents. She did not respond for further comment.

Asked whether the board, which met Thursday at the capitol as it does regularly during the legislative session, would respond to Cline’s statements during its meeting, spokeswoman Kelsey James said in an email, “The board has a full agenda for its meeting today and personnel matters have not been noticed for that meeting so it will not be discussed during the meeting.”

The state Public and Open Meetings Act allows for exceptions to notice requirements for “unforeseen circumstances it is necessary for a public body or specified body to hold an emergency meeting to consider matters of an emergency or urgent nature.”

Cline, a Republican, is seeking reelection to District 9’s seat on the Utah State Board of Education. She did not attend Thursday’s meeting in person or by remote.

Other than issuing a statement, the board took no further action nor discussed the matter.