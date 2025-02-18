Photo gallery: A special makeover

The annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for women experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake City was held Sunday to popular reviews.

According to a press release, the event, run by volunteers and donations from religious groups and businesses, helped about 100 women enjoy the day.

Women attending the the program received free haircuts, styling, makeup, nail polish and clothing at a “pop-up salon” inside Stateside Scooter Club. Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School and “CARE-Cuts” provided the makeovers.

At the conclusion of the day, the attendees were invited to a banquet at Caputo’s Market and Deli that include a formal dinner with decorations, flowers and live music. A photo booth was also available for the women to get a portrait after their makeovers. Each woman also received a gift bag with a handwritten note and a fresh flower.

Deseret News photojournalist Tess Crowley spent the day documenting the event.

Carla Williams, center, receives a free makeover as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People sing “Happy Birthday” to Misty Drake, center, as she receives a free manicure as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Michael Salinas gives a free haircut to Sharon Thompson, left, as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Anna Bandrunen, center, receives a free haircut as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Melana Dydiow receives a free haircut as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sharon Thompson receives a free haircut as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Misty Drake receives a free manicure as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Carla Williams, center, receives a free hand massage as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sharon Thompson receives a free haircut as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sharon Thompson receives a free haircut as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Sylvia Hanes, left, receives a free manicure as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Anna Bandrunen receives a free haircut as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Co-lead of the event Amy Fry organizes donated clothes as part of the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet and Hair and Makeup Makeover for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Stateside Scooter Club in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Carrie Knowlton has her photo taken in the photo booth at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Volunteers serve and pour drinks for the attendees at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Moriya Krinke performs at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Volunteer Donaree Neville makes bouquets at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Kathye Dasher, left, and Glendia Versluis, right, attend the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Milenia Pereira holds up a card given to her at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Pereira arrived to Salt Lake City from Venezuela three months ago. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Misty Drake tears up while people sing her “Happy Birthday” at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Misty Drake, center, tears up in a hug with her house manager at Rescue Mission's Women's Center Kristi Smith, left, while people sing Drake “Happy Birthday” at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Misty Drake, right, laughs with her house manager at Rescue Mission's Women's Center Kristi Smith, center, at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

House manager at Rescue Mission's Women's Center Kristi Smith is pictured at the photo booth table at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Milenia Pereira, center, reacts to the slice of cake brought to her table at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Pereira arrived to Salt Lake City from Venezuela three months ago. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Volunteer Kyla Stalberger, 16, hands out cake at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Kathye Dasher reacts to receiving a bouquet of flowers from volunteers as she leaves the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Volunteer vocalist Moriya Krinke, center, reacts after realizing that today was also Misty Drake’s, left, birthday after Drake wished Krinke a happy birthday at the 15th Annual Valentine’s Banquet for the Homeless Women of Salt Lake City at Caputo’s Market in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Earlier in the day, women had their hair, nails and makeup done for free and were able to pick out donated clothes. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News