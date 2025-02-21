Photo gallery: Newman Elementary celebrates Black History Month

Students from Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake celebrated Black History Month Friday “through music, performance and powerful words from influential African American figures” according to the school district.

Calvary Baptist Church choir and students sang while other students performed various skits highlighting famous quotes from from African American leaders.

Friday’s event was to honor “the achievements, contributions, and voices of Black Americans throughout history” according to the school district’s press release.

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz spent the morning with at the school to document their morning of learning.

Correction: In an earlier version of this story, Calvary Baptist Church was spelled incorrectly.

Jesslyn Popwell, Chloe Flowers and Hope Washington sing “This Little Light of Mine” with students and the Calvary Baptist Church choir during a Black History Month celebration at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Third grader Burgundi Coffee-Carter portrays a soldier from the 6888th Women’s Army Corps during a Black History Month celebration at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was the only all-Black, all-female unit to serve overseas in World War II. The battalion was made up of 855 women who sorted and delivered mail to American service members and civilians in Europe. The unit was active from 1945 to 1946. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Students sing during a Black History Month celebration at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Students sing during a Black History Month celebration at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Students sort mail as they portray soldiers from the 6888th Women’s Army Corps during a Black History Month celebration at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was the only all-Black, all-female unit to serve overseas in World War II. The battalion was made up of 855 women who sorted and delivered mail to American service members and civilians in Europe. The unit was active from 1945 to 1946. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Calvary Baptist Church’s Men of Praise perform at a Black History Month celebration at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Black History Month books are displayed to honor Black History Month at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Calvary Baptist Church’s Men of Praise applaud following a student’s performance during a Black History Month celebration at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Calvary Baptist Church’s Men of Praise sing during a Black History Month celebration at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Chloe Flowers sings during a Black History Month celebration at Newman Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News