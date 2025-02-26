A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.
On Feb. 26, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson signed an act making the Grand Canyon a national park.
Evidence of human life is evident from the spear points found around the Colorado Plateau, which indicate people lived in the area during the Pleistocene era (from 9,500 B.C. to 6,500 B.C.), according to Arizona State University and the Grand Canyon Association. In particular, hundreds of twig figurines dating between 2000 and 1000 B.C. were found in ten caves in the Grand Canyon.
President Theodore Roosevelt made the area a game preserve in 1906 and created Grand Canyon National Monument in 1906, according to ASU and Grand Canyon Association. Grand Canyon National Park was dedicated by Congress in 1919.
Nowadays, as many as 6.5 million tourists a year sneak peeks over the popular South Rim into the gorge a mile deep, navigate river rapids, hike the trails and camp under the stars.
