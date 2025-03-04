KEY POINTS Is a proposed new entity called the Beehive Development Agency a benefit for Utah or a grab at power?

The state seeks to consolidate the coordination and planning for large projects, but is it moving too fast?

This move has powerful support. The trick is if it survives.

A bill that is a priority of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, a powerful GOP lawmaker from Layton, is generating concern despite passing out of a Senate committee on Tuesday.

Whatever the outcome, SB337 has left a sour taste in the mouth of opponents who allege it is nothing more than a power grab that would be conducted under the “shadowy” entity called the Beehive Development Agency, made up of unaccountable board members who can do what they want with Utah land in the name of economic development.

“This horrible bill will bankrupt local governments by stealing tax revenues and defunding local services to give those funds to the shadowy lobbyists who prowl the hallways of the Governor’s office and the Utah statehouse” said Zach Frankel, executive director of the Utah Rivers Council. “If you think democracy is expensive, try communism.”

Harsh words for a bill that seeks to streamline the development of big projects, with community buy-in — but opponents see it as a bulldozer to fast-track development in a veil of secrecy.

Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, said the bill is designed to encourage “big” projects and cut through red tape.

“It could be potentially a nuclear plant. It could be large manufacturing, or it could be really, really grand scale, mixed use developments. And what we’re trying to address here is not not a new subdivision and a Walmart or something like that, but things that have large, large, significant impact on the state of Utah,” Cullimore said.

But there were doubters in the committee hearing Tuesday, advancing the bill on a 3-2 vote.

“I’ve read through this several times, and of course, I’ve gotten a few emails messages, and I think they have a major problem when government kind of takes over. And you know, there’s a lot of this about local control, and you said you take this preemption thing, but explain to me how, how you believe that this actually gets government out of the way. Because I’ve heard that argument on on the other side of this bill,” said Sen. John Johnson, R-North Ogden.

Cullimore said the bill is about consolidation and coordination of big projects.

“We have a lot of efforts like I mentioned, whether it’s various development authorities, whether it’s various housing programs, economic incentives, development incentives. And really, what this is doing is creating this development agency to coordinate all of these efforts, bring this together, so that, you know, we have one group over here working on something, and maybe the appropriate tools over here, and nobody’s actually putting those things together. And so if we’re going to have all these efforts, I think it’s best that we do this in a coordinated fashion, so that we’re making government more efficient in that respect, and making sure that the tools that we have are being effectively used.”

He added that the newly created Beehive Development Agency would entertain three projects a year, and would not be a wholesale assault on local control.

Others in the hearing disagreed.

“This bill is huge, something this broad, should never be brought out during the final week, when no one has the time to properly read and understand such a broad, sweeping bill and its implications,” said Kristin Richie with the Utah Eagle Forum.

Under the measure, the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity would employ a new tool called the Beehive Development Agency. The catch is it would be an independent nonprofit with power over expansive bonding, land use and taxing authority.

The bill may have good intent and has powerful supporters, but that did not deter critics, with Marryann Christensen, executive director of Utah Legislative Watch, asserting it represents a tipping point for the public.

“I think that that confidence and trust in the Legislature is at an all-time low, and I think this bill will tip a lot of people over the edge. It’s too much of a power grab, and after the inland port, the baseball stadium, the hockey arena, the Point at the Mountain development,” she said. “And a lot of people have just had it with the legislature. They feel like you guys up here are not responsive. They don’t want statewide control. They want local control. They don’t want a new entity with taxing authority.”