Photo gallery: Salt Lake City International Airport opens sensory room

Does the airport stress you out? Now there’s a room there to help with that.
The Salt Lake City Department of Airports, in collaboration with KultureCity, opened a sensory room Wednesday morning to accommodate passengers who may need a quiet environment.
According to the airport, “The sensory room is designed with bean bags, visual light panels, activity panels and air walls. Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions.”
The room is located at Concourse A east next to the White Horse restaurant, and to enter passengers need to call the Airport Control Center at (801) 575-2401.
For more information, visit the airport’s website here: https://slcairport.com/customer-assistance/accessibility/