Apparent foes of Donald Trump somehow skirted the security of one of Ogden’s tallest structures over the weekend, entering the building and hanging large signs atop it blasting the president.

Ogden police are investigating while a representative from Cache Valley Bank, owner of the 13-story building, says he’s not sure how the culprit or culprits breached security. “I have no idea on the people that did that, what their motivations were, anything like that,” Curtis Beutler, who handles treasury management for the Logan-based bank, said Monday. “The building is alarmed and has security and we’re not sure, at least I’m not sure at this point, how they gained access.”

Ogden police said several “makeshift banners containing politically charged messaging” were placed atop the building sometime Friday night. “They have since been removed, and we are now actively investigating the incident. Should the individuals responsible be identified, they will face prosecution for all applicable crimes committed,” reads a statement police posted Saturday. Police reps reported no new information Monday, though Mike McBride, spokesman for Mayor Ben Nadolski, said the investigation into the matter continues.

An alarm system has sounded during other apparent attempts by people to clandestinely get into the vacant building at 2380 Washington Blvd., which Cache Valley Bank is renovating, prompting them to flee, Beutler said. But the system didn’t give any sort of warning after the recent breach and officials didn’t learn about the banners until they were already up. Bank representatives removed them late in the morning or early in the afternoon on Saturday.

The Cache Valley Bank building in Ogden, photographed Monday. On Saturday, signs critical of President Donald Trump were clandestinely placed atop the 13-story building and then quickly removed. | Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Whatever the case, the large signs, one reading “Americans/Trump betrays/You!”, caused a stir on social media. They had been hung up over the large “Cache Valley Bank” signs on the roof of the building, located near the city center.

In the comments to the Ogden police post about the incident, commenters variously praised and criticized those who put up the anti-Trump signs. Police, for their part, took pains to remain neutral. “We are dedicated to ensuring that all voices can be expressed in a safe and lawful manner. However, this right does not permit the commission of crimes in the facilitation of such expression,” the police post reads.

Local participants in 50501, a loosely formed national coalition of foes of the Trump administration that took shape after he was inaugurated to his second term, held a demonstration on Feb. 8 outside the Ogden Municipal Building. Cameron Shirts, the main organizer of the Ogden event, said 50501 was not involved in placing the sign. “We are a peaceful movement, 50501, and this has become a bit of a public image disaster for us,” he said.

In fact, during last Saturday’s rally, Shirts said he addressed participants, stressing the importance of steering clear of violence and vandalism. “We condemn illegal acts of vandalism such as this,” he said.

50501 is hosting another demonstration this coming Saturday, March 15, in Ogden, to start at the Ogden Municipal Building at 1 p.m. Other organizations and federal workers have also held anti-Trump demonstrations in Salt Lake City since his inauguration.

Ogden police ask anyone with information about the signs placed atop the Cache Valley Bank building to call 801-395-8221.