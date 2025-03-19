A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Who is ready for some March Madness, BYU-style?

On March 19, 1981, both the BYU and Utah men’s basketball squads were set for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games. The Cougars and Utes were taking on college basketball’s blue bloods for a shot at the Elite 8.

But while the Utes didn’t get it done on their home court, losing to North Carolina 61-56 in the Huntsman Center, the Cougars and specifically Danny Ainge danced their way into NCAA history.

Ainge took on an entire Notre Dame defense with eight seconds left, scoring a basket in the final seconds to beat the Irish 51-50 and into the regional championship.

“Ainge’s mad dash sets up BYU-Cavs,” read the Deseret News headline.

“When Danny Ainge took the inbounds pass Thursday, 85 feet and 8 seconds away from a loss, it wasn’t fair. It was one-on-five, and have mercy on the five in his way,” wrote sports writer Brad Rock.

“He never stopped to consider there were 15,461 fans in the arena, millions of televisions viewers, nine other players and two head coaches who exactly what his plans were. He only knew he was going for a basket and BYU was going to win 51-50 over Notre Dame to gain a berth in Saturday’s East Regional championship game against Virginia.”

For the record, the Ralph Sampson-led Virginia squad defeated BYU 74-60 two days later to advance to the Final Four. Indiana and MVP Isiah Thomas defeated North Carolina in the championship game a week later.

But the Cougars and their fans enjoyed the magical win.

BYU’s 1981 squad was honored at a Marriott Center game in 2022. Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the drive, the game, the team and NCAA March Madness:

The first jersey to be retired at the Marriott Center in Provo is Danny Ainge's. BYU honored Ainge with his jersey being hung in the Marriott Center during halftime of the last home game of the season, March 8, 2003.

