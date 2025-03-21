Photo gallery: Match Day at the University of Utah School of Medicine

On Friday, fourth-year University of Utah School of Medicine students learned where they will live and work for the next few years while completing residency during the annual Match Day ceremony.

The medical school class of 2025 has applied for residency programs at hospitals all over the nation, specializing in areas such as pediatrics, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and emergency medicine to name a few.

In the weeks leading up to Match Day, students completed an application process that included ranking their top choices for residency programs. Based on interviews and applications, those programs considered the students who picked them as their top selections. Then, if the preferred program accepts the student, it’s a match.

According to the university, here are some fun statistics about this year’s group:

Number of states students matched to: 34.

Number of residency programs matched to: 107.

Number of specialties matched to: 24.

Percentage of student who matched into primary care: 41%.

Number of students who will complete all or a portion of their training in Utah: 37.

Deseret News photojournalist Tess Crowley captured the tense and happy moments.

Annie Galt, center, and classmates at the University of Utah School of Medicine wait to open their match envelopes to find out where they will live and work for the next few years while completing their residencies, at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Merry Joseph of the University of Utah School of Medicine, left, hugs financial aid administrator Wendy Clark, right, before Joseph and her classmates open their match envelopes to find out where they will live and work for the next few years while completing their residencies, at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Hunter Montgomery of the University of Utah School of Medicine pins the location of his residency in Vermont after opening his match envelope to find out where he will live and work for the next few years while completing his residency at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Jade Mulvey of the University of Utah School of Medicine is emotional after opening their match envelope to find out where they will live and work for the next few years while completing their residency, at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Andrea Pia, center, is emotional while hugging friend since third grade Jade Mulvey of the University of Utah School of Medicine after Mulvey opened their match envelope to find out where they will live and work for the next few years while completing their residency, at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Merry Joseph of the University of Utah School of Medicine looks up at photos of herself on a slideshow before she and her classmates open their match envelopes to find out where they will live and work for the next few years while completing their residencies, at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Azraa Ayesha, right, of the University of Utah School of Medicine, and her mother Zarrin Ayesha, left, mingle before Azraa and her classmates open their match envelopes to find out where they will live and work for the next few years while completing their residencies, at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

CEO of University of Utah Health Bob Carter addresses University of Utah School of Medicine students before they open their match envelopes to find out where they will live and work for the next few years while completing their residencies, at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Bryce Baugh of the University of Utah School of Medicine pins the location of his residency in Vermont after opening his match envelope to find out where he will live and work for the next few years while completing his residency at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Megan Fix, left, assistant dean for student affairs at the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine, addresses University of Utah School of Medicine students before they open their match envelopes to find out where they will live and work for the next few years while completing their residencies, at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 21, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News