Director James Cameron, center, poses with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio after winning the awards for Best Dramatic Motion Picture and Best Director for the film "Titanic" at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 1998. The trio would be part of an 11 Oscars haul on March 23, 1998, at the Academy Awards.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On March 23, 1998, “Titanic” tied an Academy Awards record by winning 11 Oscars, including best picture, best director for James Cameron and best original song for “My Heart Will Go On.”

Oscar was celebrating his 70th birthday that night in Los Angeles in 1998, and Cameron’s epic feature was expected to do well. It had already won a boatload of Golden Globes.

“Titanic” also earned 10 Guinness World Records, including most expensive film produced and highest box-office film gross for a drama.

For the record, “Ben Hur” won 11 Oscars in 1959. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” matched the feat in 2003.

“Titanic” was the top grossing film of all time for nearly a dozen years, but now it is third overall. Cameron has three of the top four all-time big box-office moves, led by “Avatar.”

In total, “Ben Hur” received 12 Oscar nominations and “Titanic” earned 14. “The Return of the King” won all 11 of its nominations, marking the largest sweep in Oscar history.

Here are some fun "Titanic" stories from Deseret News archives:

