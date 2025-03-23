A rendering of the exterior of the new Canyon Spirit train as it passes through southeast Utah. The luxury train service will include Salt Lake City beginning in 2026.

There will soon be a new scenic way to travel between Utah’s and Colorado’s capital cities.

Rocky Mountaineer, which operates the luxury Rockies to the Red Rocks train route, announced a few changes on Tuesday, including a plan to rebrand as Canyon Spirit in the U.S., as well as an extension of the route to include more of Utah beginning next year.

Rockies to the Red Rocks — established four years ago — takes passengers to and from Moab and Denver, with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, along the way. However, starting in 2026, the route will include Salt Lake City, as well as mountain passes and lines passing through the Great Basin to connect with the existing service route, according to Armstrong Collective, Canyon Spirit's parent company.

The three-day excursion will also include overnight stays in Moab and Glenwood Spring.

"We could not be more excited to bring our Canyon Spirit train to Salt Lake City, and to expand our Rockies to the Red Rocks route further into the beautiful state of Utah," Tristan Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong Collective said in a statement.

The expanded service is slated to begin on April 21, 2026, with trains heading both east and west.

Company officials said other aspects of the journey won't change. Canyon Spirit will still include dining spaces, onboard hosts providing "historic storytelling" of the region — and plenty of space to take in views of the mountains and red rocks between Salt Lake City and Denver.

Three-day plans are slated to begin at $2,123 per person before tax, which includes the overnight hotel stays. Customers can also select package add-on days to include other activities, including tours of Arches and Canyonlands national parks, explorations of other outdoor areas in the Moab area, and rafting tours of the Colorado River for an additional price.

“Although the name of our train is changing, our world-class service and onboard experience will remain the same,” Armstrong added. “(We) all look forward to sharing the beauty of the American Southwest with even more guests from across the United States and around the world.”