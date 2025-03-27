"Hot Rod" Hundley does a little dance and throws an imaginary ball during his halftime retirement ceremony in 2009 at EnergySolutions Arena.

“Hot” Rod Hundley, longtime voice of the Utah Jazz and former two-time NBA All-Star, died on March 27, 2015. He was 80.

Hundley was a Hall of Fame broadcaster who followed the Jazz from their inception in 1974 in New Orleans through 35 seasons before retiring from that post in 2009. He remains beloved in the Beehive State.

“Hot Rod was the voice of the Utah Jazz for 35 years and his voice was synonymous with Jazz radio,” Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller said in a news release when he died. “The expressions he used throughout the game broadcasts are legendary.”

Utah Jazz announcer "Hot Rod" Hundley talks with Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan in December 1988. | Utah Jazz

Think about some of Hundley’s catchphrases:

“You gotta love it, baby!”

“With a gentle push and a mild arc, the old cow hide globe hit home.”

“Yo-yo, belt-high dribble.”

When “Hot Rod” said “the Mailman,” “Big T” or the “Fastest of ‘Em All,” Jazz fans knew who he meant.

According to his obituary, Hundley was a two-time first-team All-American as a collegiate player at West Virginia, and had a six-year career with Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers before becoming the New Orleans/Utah Jazz TV and radio broadcaster for the franchise’s first 35 years. He retired in 2009 after calling 3,051 games. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease 18 months later.

Hot Rod Hundley, above center, poses with the other 1957 College All-America team members. | Courtesy Rod Hundley

