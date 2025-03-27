Waves come in along the beach at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

KEY POINTS A new report says saving the Great Salt Lake is Utah's "moonshot," to do the improbable and something no state has done before.

The Property and Environment Research Center said the state has implemented some of the most innovative water policies in the West.

The report authored by Katherine Wright said Utah has the determination to stop the lake from going dry.

Saving the Great Salt Lake is Utah’s chance at a “moonshot” — accomplishing something that has never been done before.

A report released Thursday by the Property and Environment Research Center, or PERC, praises the collaboration among Utah lawmakers, policymakers and advocates for steps being taken to embrace the seemingly impossible task of saving the largest saline lake in the Western Hemisphere.

Related The saline lakes of the Great Basin and why they are in trouble

“It does take time. It isn’t easy, but that’s why this report is themed after the moonshot; this idea that we don’t do things just because they’re easy. We don’t do things just because they’re quick or simple. You know, we do things because they’re hard,” said Katherine Wright, author of the report. “And we shouldn’t be scared by these difficult or hard problems. We should instead embrace them and realize this is what it’s going to take to help save the Great Salt Lake.”

Wright’s report was released to coincide with Utah State University’s Spring Runoff Conference, a two-day event this week dedicated to a variety of water topics such as the snowpack, predictions about upcoming stream flows and more.

In the case of the Great Salt Lake, Wright noted that the state has methodically gone about focusing its attention on its condition and how to save it.

“No country has been able to save a saline lake,” the report said. “Utah has done many seemingly impossible things when it comes to water policy. The state has pioneered some of the most innovative water leasing policies in the West. Now, the state has a chance to once again do something that no other state has done before.”

Owens Lake in California was drained dry and is being rehabilitated, while California’s Mono Lake is the subject of restoration efforts as well. But Mono Lake is just 70 square miles, in comparison to the average of 1,700 square miles that the Great Salt Lake occupies.

Seagulls rest on the beach at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

The lake’s flailing condition

The lake has lost 60% of its surface water and it dropped to an historic low in 2022. That was a harsh reality, spurring lawmakers into action and leading to some inevitable finger pointing about who is to blame.

Mineral extraction companies were subject to new scrutiny, but alfalfa farmers took the brunt of the criticism over the lake’s depletion of water.

Related Lawmakers approve tighter controls on mineral extraction at Great Salt Lake

In the Great Salt Lake Basin, there are 418,000 acres of irrigated farmland and Utah has grown more alfalfa each year since 1950, the report said. Over 70% of water diversions in Utah are used for agriculture, the report points out.

But Wright said farming provides the greatest opportunity to save water and alfalfa producers should be viewed as a source of hope, not blame.

“I think that farmers have a legal right to use their water and to make decisions about how they want to use that water, and oftentimes farmers are responding to crop prices, to local dynamics, to supply chains. So it’s very complicated issue, and I don’t think that it’s wrong for people to grow alfalfa,” she said. “I think they’re reacting to the incentives in front of them, and that’s why I think that we need to structure contracts or voluntary leases over water savings instead of a specific practice.”

She went on to emphasize people should not be myopic in their opinion about consumptive water use impacting the Great Salt Lake.

“I don’t know how to farm. I’m not a farmer, so I shouldn’t go up to them and say, ‘You need to switch from alfalfa to wheat, right?’ Because I don’t know anything about their farm. I don’t know anything about their irrigation practices. ... Instead, what I should do is say we will pay you for any water savings that you can generate, and we’ll let you figure out how to achieve that if you’re interested.”

Waves come in along the beach at the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in Magna on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Solutions for the Great Salt Lake

Wright said Utah has adopted a multipronged approach to deliver first aid to the lake, changing laws, pumping more water its way and investing millions of dollars dedicated to lake restoration efforts.

Her report outlines this timeline about some of the legislative changes to Utah’s laws on water policy:

2019 — Expanding the definition of beneficial use to include instream flows for environmental restoration.

2020 — Establishing a framework for water banking and split season leasing to ensure water right holders are not subject to forfeiture and allowing farmers to lease water for part of the growing season to encourage conservation.

2022 — “Saved water.” This clarified that water saved through improved irrigation practices is protected from being classified as waste. This reform could encourage farmers to adopt water-use efficiency measures, knowing that their conserved water can be leased for environmental purposes without giving up any rights to the water.

2024 — Additional legislation funded advancements in water monitoring, metering and telemetry. The aim is to increase certainty when water is transferred over long distances by spurring investment in the infrastructure to monitor and track such transfers.

Lawmakers also committed over $200 million to agricultural optimization projects, encouraging farmers to adopt advanced irrigation technologies such as drip systems that could reduce water use. They created the Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust, funded with $40 million to offer farmers compensation for leasing water in ways that benefit the lake. In 2023, the state established a new Office of the Great Salt Lake Water Commissioner to develop a strategic plan to restore the lake and coordinate efforts across agencies to support lake restoration.

“From my perspective, the legislature has been proactive, and now is the opportunity for us to actually take those pieces and really work with them,” Wright said, adding the state has undertaken “massive” efforts to save the lake. It is a hard and slow process, however.

Complications of water leasing

As Wright noted, many tasks worth doing are not designed to be easy and in a society geared toward instantaneous results, there inevitably will be frustration.

Despite broad buy-in, political support and available funding, voluntary water leasing has been slow to take off, she said. A complex array of legal, hydrological and technical challenges makes it difficult to execute leases and ensure the leased water reaches the lake.

Related How water moves through the Great Salt Lake drainage

“I hope the main takeaway from this report is that water leasing is difficult. Yes, water leasing will take time, and it’ll take collaboration, cooperation, but Utah as a state is more than capable of doing that.”

Her report outlines multiple recommendations to secure successful water leasing, including prioritizing water rights that are likely to bolster the lake. Linking water leases to how much water is saved should be considered over specific practices that are implemented. In addition, water leases during “wet years” should be exploited among holders of junior water rights because they are accustomed to having to cope with less water and are more adaptive.

A central key is having the data in place to make informed decisions about the effectiveness of the leasing and provide certainty among water users that temporary leasing does not equate to permanent forfeiture.

Hydrological uncertainty poses another major challenge for leasing because even though water savings may be achieved on a farm, there is not a guarantee that water will make it to the lake.

“The path from the farm to the lake is fraught with potential obstacles, including dry riverbeds, seepage losses, and diversions by downstream users. The variability of water availability, driven by changing climate conditions, adds another layer of complexity,” her report said.

It appears insurmountable. To restore the lake to a healthy level, the state of Utah estimates that additional inflows of between 471,000 acre-feet to 1 million acre-feet will be needed each year.

But Wright emphasized she believes Utah can make its own moonshot.

“A final takeaway would be that we have to do this through a spirit of collaboration and cooperation, and not paint certain water users as villains or as martyrs,” Wright said. “Instead, know that we’re all working together towards the same goal, and we have to ensure that the incentives are correct to allow individuals to make decisions that are both good for the lake and good for them personally.”