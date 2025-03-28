An unidentified man crouches down in front of a police vehicle talking on a cellphone as Saratoga Springs police investigate the death of an 8-year-old boy and the injury of a woman in a home on Friday.

An 8-year-old boy is dead and a 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in “extremely” critical condition after an incident in a residential area Friday morning.

Details about how the boy died and how the woman was injured were not immediately available, but police have converged on a townhome at 1244 Willowbrook Lane in Saratoga Springs.

Two unidentified people talk with Saratoga Springs police as they investigate a death of an 8-year-old boy and the injury of a woman in a home on Friday. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The incident involved the mother and her three children and police said a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were also in the house, with the girl making the initial call to police after finding her mother and brother unconscious.

Saratoga Springs Assistant Police Chief Bill Robertson said the scene was being processed and what transpired is under investigation. At this point, there is no suspect and police were waiting on a warrant to get inside the house.

This story will be updated.

Contributing: Alex Cabrero