FedEx delivered in a big way Friday, teaming up with Operation Warm to provide new coats, shoes and sock to children who can benefit from the generous donation.

The group distributed 440 new pairs of shoes and socks to students at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Photojournalist Scott G Winterton captured the moments as the children enjoyed the afternoon trying on shoes and interacting with volunteers.

Leonel Fragoso tests out his new shoes after being helped by Marie Lebaron, as students at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City receive new shoes from FedEx as it joins with Operation Warm on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Matt Fike helps Yasmin Begum size her foot again for new shoes as students at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City receive new shoes from FedEx and Operation Warm on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Shoes wait on a table to be selected by students at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City. They received new shoes as FedEx joined with Operation Warm on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lynneth Ortiz and Mariah Cedeno take stickers off the bottom of a shoe as they and other students at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City receive new shoes from FedEx and Operation Warm on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Emajzanae White writes her name on a thank-you poster as volunteer Kevin Martin watches after he helped her pick out a pair of new shoes as students at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City receive new shoes from FedEx and Operation Warm on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Volunteers help a group of kids fit new shoes as students at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City receive new shoes from FedEx and Operation Warm on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Kids line up and exit the gym after receiving their new shoes at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City from FedEx and Operation Warm on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A student sizes their foot as students at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City receive new shoes from FedEx and Operation Warm on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Cesar Garcia tries out his new shoes as he and other students at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City receive new shoes from FedEx and Operation Warm on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Matt Fike helps Yasmin Begum size her foot for new shoes as students at Liberty Elementary Community Learning Center in Salt Lake City receive new shoes from FedEx as it joins with Operation Warm on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

