Salt Lake Bees mascot Bumble joins representatives of UTA, South Jordan, and Larry H. Miller Company in celebrating the opening of the South Jordan Downtown Station in South Jordan on Wednesday. The station opened a bit ahead of schedule.

A new light-rail station before Utah Transit Authority’s southwestern-most terminus along the red line has long been in the works, but South Jordan officials expected that the need wouldn’t arise until at least the 2030s.

Then came the Salt Lake Bees, and that changed everything.

If you build it, TRAX will come.

UTA debuted its new TRAX station outside of the Ballpark at America First Square, about two weeks before the team's home debut in the new stadium. Confetti rained over state transit officials, city leaders and Bees ownership shortly after exiting a train car at South Jordan Downtown Station for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

"Today is a historic milestone in South Jordan, and testament to what can be accomplished when vision, persistence and strong partnerships come together," said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey. "This is going to be an exciting year, and we think a lot of folks are going to be excited to use this stop."

South Jordan Downtown Station was announced in 2023, not long after the Larry H. Miller Company, the team's owner, announced it would move the Bees out of Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City for a new ballpark that it would build on land it acquired in South Jordan's fast-growing Daybreak community.

Crews were able to open the new station ahead of schedule, working to beat a home opener deadline, said Carlton Christensen, chairman of UTA's board of trustees. It's the first new TRAX station since the 600 South station in Salt Lake City opened nearly three years ago.

Local artist Trevor Dahl topped off the new station with a pair of glass mural designs. One depicts South Jordan's mining past and other parts of history; the other celebrates baseball and other pieces of what's to come to South Jordan.

While baseball sped up the window for a new station, Larry H. Miller Company executives say they are planning all sorts of attractions to make good use out of it.

As crews were vigorously working to complete the ballpark in time for April 8, construction activity was about just as busy for other buildings within America First Square on Wednesday.

Brad Holmes, president of Larry H. Miller Real Estate, said he believes this summer will be a "season of openings," as each of the new buildings and businesses open.

A summer concert series is slated to launch in June, taking place at a stage between the station and stadium, while a series of retail and restaurant spaces will also start to open up. Hires Big H, Moena Cafe and Nomad Eateries are among the first planning to set up shop, while the space will be home to the first Megaplex Entertainment Center.

More familiar brands are still to come as the area grows, Steve Starks, CEO of Larry H. Miller Company, told KSL.com after Wednesday's festivities. He said baseball fans and concertgoers may end up finding something new every time they arrive, with how many projects are slated to open over the next few months.

And that's just the beginning. Starks points out toward the undeveloped land surrounding the station as the future sites of additional buildings and new office spaces that he expects will come here as the area grows.

The new TRAX station, he adds, is a vital part of it, as it offers added mobility options for people who will either live in, work in or visit Daybreak.

“It is more than baseball here,” he said. “It is movies, it’s bowling, it’s restaurants, it’s summer concerts — and, in the winter, there’s going to be ice skating. … We think this area will be programmed 300 days a year.”