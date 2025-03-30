The front page of the Deseret News on March 31, 1981, with a report of an assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan the day before.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded by John Hinckley Jr. outside a Washington, D.C., hotel while they were getting into the presidential limousine after an event at the Washington Hilton. He was 70 days into his presidential term when it happened.

Also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.

Much of the incident was caught on media coverage cameras.

Brady died in 2014 as a result of his injuries. His family fought for enhanced gun laws after the assassination attempt.

Hinckley would be found not guilty by reason of insanity and held at a psychiatric hospital until his supervised release in 2016.

In this March 30, 1981, file photo, White House press secretary James Brady, face down at right, and Washington, D.C., police officer Thomas Delahanty, front, lie on the ground after being wounded during the assassination attempt on President Reagan. | Ron Edmonds, Associated Press

Hinckley, now 70, was freed from court oversight in 2022 but has lived outside of custody since 2016. Hinckley was 25 when he fired six shots at Reagan and his staff.

Reagan, who would go on to serve two terms as president, died in 2004 at age 93.

In a Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Hinckley, who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, has now been released from confinement. He is 70. | Evan Vucci, Associated Press