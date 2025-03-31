Photo gallery: Spanish Fork Festival of Colors

The Spanish Fork Festival of Colors celebrated its 30th year with a two-day celebration this past weekend at the Sri Sri Hare Krishna Temple located at 311 W. 8500 South in Spanish Fork.

The daylong event included color throws on the hour, mantra music, bhakti dance, yoga, vegetarian-only cuisine, crafts as well as inflatables for the kids.

Bollypop stars led the crowds in high-energy, interactive, and joyful dance.

In India, Holi announces the arrival of spring and the passing of winter. The festival breathes an atmosphere of social merriment. Today, the festival endeavors to bring home the lesson of spiritual and social harmony.

Photojournalists Tess Crowley and Brice Tucker capture the energy, the smiles and the color of the celebration.

People participate in a color throw at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Christena Kuchar reacts after her daughter tosses color on her face at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Hannah Vincent dances at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Christena Kuchar and daughter Piper Kuchar, 5, and son Harmon Kuchar, 3, play on the ground at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Shweta Chavan, center, dances at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People dance at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Darshana Murumkar, right, and boyfriend Nirmit Shinde, left, participate in a color throw at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Hannah Neilson and Jim Zuniga kiss at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The pair are going shopping for a ring after attending the festival. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People dance at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Melinda Coombs poses as someone throws color at her at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Dillon Kerr dances at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People dance at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

People dance during a color throw at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Aubrey Young holds future daughter Reva Lal, 4, center, as they watch as colors are thrown at the Holi Festival of Colors at Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Michael Case, left, is covered in color by the people around him during Holi celebrations at the Spanish Fork Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Kenya Izatt, 11, throws her hands up while enjoying music during Holi celebrations at the Spanish Fork Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Clay Christofferson can be seen through a cloud of yellow as he throws color in the air while dancing during Holi celebrations at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

People move in sync with a dancer on stage as they dance during Holi celebrations at the Spanish Fork Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Taylor Hall follows along with a musical artist while covered in color during Holi celebrations at the Spanish Fork Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Gabi Dufrenne cheers as she is covered in colors during Holi celebrations at the Spanish Fork Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Sofi Brown, left, pours red color into her brother Jack Brown’s hair during Holi celebrations at the Spanish Fork Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Xander Thomas, 5, right, smears color on Ajay Akarapu’s face during Holi celebrations at the Spanish Fork Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News