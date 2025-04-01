Photo Gallery: April Fools’ Day snow

Well by the calendar, spring officially began on March 20, but you wouldn’t have known it by looking out of your windows today.
Welcome to spring in the Rockies!
Skiers and water lovers can rejoice — and for the sun-worshiping crowd, there’s hope yet.
According to KSL-TV meteorologist Matt Johnson, “the cold front and leading edge of our storm is now moving into Colorado, however, rain/snow showers will remain in play today on the back side. Today’s rain snow showers will be scattered and hit and miss. A follow-up low pressure system will swing into central/southern Utah tomorrow keeping rain/snow showers in play, but lesser chances along the Wasatch Front. Generally speaking a warming and drying trend will set up through the weekend and into next week.”
Deseret News photojournalists Kristin Murphy and Scott Winterton braved the elements to document Mother Nature’s gift to the Wasatch Front.