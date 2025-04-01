Photo Gallery: April Fools’ Day snow

Well by the calendar, spring officially began on March 20, but you wouldn’t have known it by looking out of your windows today.

Welcome to spring in the Rockies!

Skiers and water lovers can rejoice — and for the sun-worshiping crowd, there’s hope yet.

According to KSL-TV meteorologist Matt Johnson, “the cold front and leading edge of our storm is now moving into Colorado, however, rain/snow showers will remain in play today on the back side. Today’s rain snow showers will be scattered and hit and miss. A follow-up low pressure system will swing into central/southern Utah tomorrow keeping rain/snow showers in play, but lesser chances along the Wasatch Front. Generally speaking a warming and drying trend will set up through the weekend and into next week.”

Deseret News photojournalists Kristin Murphy and Scott Winterton braved the elements to document Mother Nature’s gift to the Wasatch Front.

Alicia Fuller-Nerney, Red Butte Garden garden program educator, Olivia Clarke, Red Butte Garden school programs assistant, and Truman Douglass, Red Butte Garden environmental educator, walk through Red Butte Garden after a snowstorm in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Oquirrh Mountains are obscured by storm clouds as they move over Salt Lake City, as pictured from Red Butte Garden, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Snow covers flower buds at Red Butte Garden after a spring storm in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Truman Douglass, Red Butte Garden environmental educator, looks to throw a snowball while walking through Red Butte Garden with his co-workers after a snowstorm in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Snow covers New Mexico agave century plant at Red Butte Garden after a snowstorm in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Snow covers flower buds at Red Butte Garden after a spring storm in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sarah Cust and her dog, Briskette, play in Presidents Circle at the University of Utah as snow falls in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Snow Leopard Cholla is covered in snow after a spring storm at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News