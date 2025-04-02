In this picture, released by the Commission of Families of Fallen Soldiers, crosses mark the tombs in a cemetery that holds the remains of Argentine combatants killed during the 1982 war between Argentina and Britain, near Darwin on the Falkland Islands.

On April 2, 1982, Argentine troops seized the disputed Falkland Islands from the United Kingdom, sparking the Falklands War.

A total of 649 Argentines and 257 Britons died in the 74-day war.

The Falklands had been a British colony for a century and a half. In the years following World War II, Argentina had requested that the Falklands be returned to them within the context of increasingly anti-colonialist policies around the world. In 1965, the United Nations passed Resolution 2065, which encouraged Britain and Argentina to negotiate a settlement to the dispute.

In mid-March, elements of the Argentine navy, disguised as civilians, landed on South Georgia Island and raised the Argentine flag. Some in Britain regarded this action with mild amusement, though others saw it for what it was: a prelude to an invasion of the Falklands.

But the Argentinians did attack on April 2. The move was seen as an act of naked aggression by the Argentines, and Britain chose to fight to reclaim the islands.

By late April Argentina had stationed more than 10,000 troops on the Falklands, although the vast majority of these were poorly trained conscripts, and they were not supplied with proper food, clothing and shelter for the approaching winter.

In this undated photo released by retired British Army Col. Geoffrey Cardozo, Cardozo stands next to a mine field in the Falkland Islands shortly after the 1982 war against Argentina for the archipelago still claimed by the South American country. | Colonel Geoffrey Cardozo, Associated Press

It did not take long for the British military to overpower the troops, making assaults by land, sea and air. On June 14, the military leadership surrendered.

The British captured some 11,400 Argentine prisoners during the war, all of whom were released afterward.

The Falkland Islands are currently a self-governing British Overseas Territory, with the United Kingdom providing defense and handling foreign affairs. While Argentina claims sovereignty over the islands, the islanders voted overwhelmingly in 2013 to remain a British territory.

