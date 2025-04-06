The front page of the Deseret News on April 6, 1917, as the United States officials enters World War I.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On April 6, 1917, three years after World War I began in Europe, the United States formally entered the war on the side of the Allies.

World War I, also known as the Great War, started in 1914 after the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria. His murder catapulted into a war across Europe that lasted until 1918.

During the four-year conflict, Germany, Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria and the Ottoman Empire (the Central Powers) fought against Great Britain, France, Russia, Italy, Romania, Canada, Japan and the United States (the Allied Powers).

In the weeks and days leading up to the U.S., daily headlines in the Deseret Evening News pointed to the inevitable:

April 4: “Congress urged to prompt action: ’ Country is ready and Congress is ready. It is war,” says Hitchcock”

April 5: “Senate declares for war: Government hurries preparedness plans”

April 6: “United States seizes German merchantmen: President Wilson signs resolution of war and issues proclamation that state of war exists with Germany”

April 7: “First breath of war at America’s doors sends thrill throughout entire country”

The U.S. had initially declined to get involved, supporting President Woodrow Wilson’s policy of strict and impartial neutrality.

However, public opinion about neutrality started to change after the sinking of the British ocean liner Lusitania by a German U-boat in 1915; almost 1,200 people perished, including 128 Americans.

Along with news of the Zimmermann telegram threatening an alliance between Germany and Mexico against America, Wilson asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany. The United States officially entered the conflict on April 6.

