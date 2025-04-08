Deserae Turner, who survived a horrific shooting in 2017, is pictured in this GoFundMe page photo on April 8, 2025. On Tuesday, Turner’s family went public with a heartbreaking update: After years spent in ongoing recovery, their young warrior’s health had rapidly declined, putting her in hospice care.

Deserae Turner was just 14 years old when she clenched the hearts of her community. After she was shot in the head and left to die, she pushed through terrifying odds most people can only fathom, just to live.

On Tuesday, Turner’s family went public with a heartbreaking update: After years spent in ongoing recovery, their young warrior’s health had rapidly declined, putting her in hospice care. Her family expects she only has a short amount of time left.

In February 2017, Turner was lured by a group of teen boys she knew to a secluded spot in Smithfield where then-16-year-old Colter Peterson shot her in the back of the head. The boys took her belongings and left her there.

Eight hours later, Turner was found by a family friend who was helping search for her. She was still alive, but barely.

Turner underwent 63 days of intensive hospital treatment and made a miraculous recovery, although never completely. She would continue to suffer paralysis on the left side of her body, struggle to see and walk, and had continuous pain and at least 20 different surgeries.

But Turner maintained her new reputation — “tougher than a bullet” — in more ways than one.

She would go on to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was married in 2023. Her story of perseverance clenched the hearts of her community, and Turner was the subject of a KSL-TV documentary, which heard the stories of everyone involved.

On Tuesday, Turner’s family said she now has developed septic pulmonary emboli, which is a life-threatening illness involving blood clots.

In her own words during a 2022 speech she delivered at Utah State University, Turner discussed her hardships and what pushed her through them.

“I have learned that hard times come to everyone and there are all different types of challenges in this world,” she said. “But I know and have learned that we are stronger than we look. We can withstand and carry on.”

Turner’s family set up a GoFundMe* to help them with expenses in her “final days.”

