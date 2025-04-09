A graduate wears a decorated cap at commencement at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 2, 2024. More than two dozen international students who are enrolled or recently graduated from Utah colleges and universities have had their visa revoked and are reportedly being instructed to leave the country.

More than two dozen international students who are enrolled or recently graduated from Utah colleges and universities have had their visas revoked and are reportedly being instructed to leave the country.

The majority of the impacted students are associated with the University of Utah.

As of Tuesday, 18 graduate and undergraduate students — as well as some graduates — from the state’s flagship university have reportedly had their visas revoked and the SEVIS records terminated.

The stated reasons for the revocation, according to the university, include “failure to maintain non-immigrant status” and/or criminal record check.

Approximately half of the affected University of Utah students are reportedly from China — with the other half hailing from several other countries and regions, including India and the Middle East.

A Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (or SEVIS) record is a digital record maintained by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that tracks and monitors the status of non-immigrant students (F and M visa) and exchange visitors (J visa) in the United States, according to the university.

The University of Utah reports 3,733 F visa holders and 371 J visa holders at the school. This includes “OPT” and “STEM OPT” — work programs for recent graduates.

DHS and/or Department of State actions for criminal conduct are routine, according to university spokesperson:

“Over the course of any school year, international students may have their visas revoked or SEVIS records terminated as the result of an arrest or being charged with criminal activity. These activities can include domestic violence allegations or driving under the influence.

“What is different currently is that records are being terminated in SEVIS sometimes without notice to the university and/or the student.”

None of the affected University of Utah students, the statement noted, “have been flagged for participating in protests.”

The University of Utah, the school’s statement added, is a public institution of higher education and follows state and federal law. “We are currently in a period of enhanced immigration enforcement.”

The University of Utah statement concluded, saying “We are sharing guidance with our international students and scholars about the ways they can stay in good standing and maintain their visa status.”

A letter obtained by KSL.com Wednesday sent to an unnamed student from the U.S. Department of State and the Bureau of Consular Affairs Visa Office warned the student that staying in the U.S. without lawful immigration status can result in fines, detention and/or deportation.

“It may also make you ineligible for a future U.S. visa. Please note that deportation can take place at a time that does not allow the person being deported to secure possessions or conclude affairs in the United States. Persons being deported may be sent to countries other than their countries of origin,” said the letter.

Statewide reports of student visas being revoked

While the majority of international students affected by the recent round of revocations are connected to the University of Utah, other schools across the state are reporting similar actions being taken against some of their students.

Five international students at Weber State University have had their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System record terminated — although that does not necessarily mean their visa has been revoked. Three international students at Utah Valley University and nine Utah Tech University students, respectively, have been affected. Snow College reported two students.

Three Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) students have had their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) status terminated. College officials have reached out to each student to make them aware of the visa termination.

“The college is also working with each student to coordinate options for them to complete and receive credit for their spring semester classes, which end in a few weeks,” according to a SLCC spokesperson. “The circumstances around these visa revocations and SEVIS status changes remain unclear and these enforcement actions are happening with little or no advance notice to students or the college.

“We will work closely with our international students to keep them informed and supported as we learn more while following state and federal laws.”

Nine Southern Utah University students have been impacted by the recent SEVIS changes, according to a university spokesperson. “We are in communication with our international students, sharing guidance and resources to keep them informed and supported. As a public institution of higher education, SUU follows state and federal laws.”

Meanwhile, Utah State University confirmed that international students on their campus have been included in the recent visa revocations, “but we are not providing exact numbers in order to protect the privacy of those affected,” said a school spokesperson.

No international students are believed to have been affected at Salt Lake City’s Westminster University.

Nationwide visa revocations

The student visa revocations happening at Utah universities and colleges are part of a large-scale story unfolding across the country.

The Trump administration has revoked hundreds of international student visas across the country, setting off a desperate scramble for them to leave the United States within days, USA Today reported.

Universities have reported some students being forced to leave immediately, in many cases after discovering their visas were canceled in the federal Student Exchange and Visitor Information System or via an unexpected text or email.

Immigration experts said they’ve never seen the federal government make such sweeping changes to the ordinarily low-profile process of hosting international students. The National Immigration Project is challenging the visa cancellations, according to USA Today.

The cancellations reflect a small percentage of the estimated 1.5 million international students studying in the United States, but have sent shockwaves through the collegiate community. Some of the cancellations appear to be connected to things as minor as roommate disputes or as off-campus traffic tickets, university officials said, while others appear to be connected to pro-Palestinian protest participation.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and I’ve never seen 300 students lose their visas,” Len Saunders, a Washington state immigration attorney, told USA Today. “To hear that something like 300 visas were canceled out of the blue … it’s all political. To read that there’s hundreds of people having their visas canceled, you know exactly what it is.”

How do student visas work?

Students in other countries must meet a series of requirements to obtain a student visa, usually an F-1. After gaining admission to a school in the U.S., students go through an application and interview process at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad, according to The Associated Press.

Students on an F-1 visa must show they have enough financial support for their course of study in the U.S. They have to remain in good standing with their academic program and are generally limited in their ability to work off-campus during their academic program.

Entry visas are managed by the State Department. Once they’re in the U.S., international students’ legal status is overseen by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program under the Department of Homeland Security.

Leaders at many colleges, The Associated Press reported, learned the legal status of some of their international students had been terminated when they checked a database managed by Homeland Security.

In the past, college officials say, visas typically were revoked after schools updated the government when students fell out of status.

University of Utah offers practical, mental health support

In an email to international students and scholars, the University of Utah said it is “closely monitoring federal directives and actions” that may affect international visas.

“Given recent developments and increased questions from our international community, we want to provide clear guidance and support,” the email said.

“During this period of heightened immigration enforcement and policy uncertainty, all F-1 and J-1 students and scholars must remain in good standing and take proactive steps to preserve their visa status. We are committed to keeping you informed and supported as we navigate these changes together.”

The email directed all international students and scholars to maintain lawful F-1 or J-1 status while in the United States and:

• Maintain full-time enrollment or employment, as applicable to your visa type.

• Follow all federal, state, and local laws, including those related to alcohol, drug use, driving, and participation in public gatherings.

• Comply with all university policies and procedures.

• Keep immigration documents valid and readily accessible.

The email went on to advise international students and schools to avoid non-essential international travel whenever possible.

“Although there are no current travel bans, new travel restrictions or policy changes may be implemented with little or no warning, which could affect your ability to reenter the U.S.”

The University of Utah, the email added, is offering a variety of confidential mental health and wellness support resources.

“We recognize that this is a challenging time for many, and our team is here to support you,” the email concluded. Please reach out if you need assistance — we are committed to your success and well-being.”