Photo gallery: Cherry blossoms surround Capitol

Just when you think our state Capitol and the surrounding views couldn’t get any prettier, spring arrives.

And with those warmer sunny days, the new season ushers in the annual beauty of the cherry blossom trees on Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City.

Whether the weekend or a weekday, Utahns flock to magnificent scenery for photos with friends, family walks and sometimes just to decompress.

Some found a spot to sit and enjoy the scenery, while many others chose to enjoy a short walk along Memorial Walkway that winds around the Capitol.

According to the Capitol website, the 433 Yoshino cherry trees were originally sent by the Japanese to Utah as a symbol of friendship and reconciliation following World War II. In Japan, blossoming cherry trees, with their rapidly appearing flowers that die within weeks, symbolize the impermanence of life.

Those trees and others at the Capitol, however, were damaged or lost when a tornado struck downtown Salt Lake City in 1999. The current Yoshino cherry trees were planted during the 2004–08 Capitol restoration project.

Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy spent part of her day documenting the people and the perfection of Mother Nature.

Cherry blossoms frame the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Kendra Reaveley walks her twins as Maren Slater walks Rosie under a canopy of cherry blossoms outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Raevyn Rufener pokes a cherry blossom that Bella Edwards holds as cherry blossoms are in full bloom outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Chua Nguyen, of Vietnam, takes photos with cherry blossoms outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Brad Johnson and Liesl Archbold walk by cherry blossoms outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Alizee Moreau poses with a cherry blossom in her mouth as Bella Edwards takes her photo outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Raevyn Rufener, Bella Edwards and Alizee Moreau take a selfie under a canopy of cherry blossoms outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Bella Edwards laughs after her friends put cherry blossoms on her eyes for photos outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Cassandra Sibal takes photos of her daughter Cynthia Sibal by cherry blossoms outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Luna Lim walks under a canopy of cherry blossoms outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Katie Osborne, of Centerville, carries Dawson Osborne as Henry Osborne follows them by cherry blossoms outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Enid Lewis takes photos of cherry blossoms outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Cherry blossoms are pictured outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News