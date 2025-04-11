The Sandhurst Fire burns near radio towers above Ensign Peak and north of Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

KEY POINTS Wildfires have gotten out of control and lawmakers are looking to upend the cycle that kills people, lays waste to communities and destroys wildlife.

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, and some of his bipartisan colleagues introduced an act aimed at helping the situation through better management and with more tools.

Utah and other parts of the West are particularly vulnerable to summer fires given drought conditions and overgrown forests.

After a deadly year of wildfires, including the California fires that devastated the area around Los Angeles, lawmakers are looking at ways to reduce their number and spread.

Last year, Utah logged 1,244 reports of wildfires, the highest number recorded since 2020. Nationally, the total acres burned rose from 2.7 million acres in 2023 to nearly nine million in 2024, a 231% increase.

To that end, Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, and three of his fellow senators introduced the Fix Our Forests Act, bipartisan legislation meant to combat catastrophic wildfires, restore forest ecosystems, and make federal forest management more efficient and responsive.

“Utah and the American West are on the front lines of a growing wildfire crisis — and the longer we wait, the more acres will burn, and more families will be impacted,” Curtis said upon introduction of the bill on Friday.

“After months of bipartisan cooperation and consensus-building, my colleagues and I are introducing comprehensive legislation to support forest health, accelerate restoration, and equip local leaders — from fire chiefs to mayors — with the tools and data they need to protect lives, property, and landscapes. I’m proud of this bill and look forward to receiving additional input from my colleagues as it advances through committee and the full Senate.”

The other sponsors include Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., and Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

The Garff family home is pictured amid the ruins of other homes in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. It was one of many destroyed by the recent wildfires that swept through Southern California. The family is planning on rebuilding their home. | Rex Warner for the Deseret News

California’s deadly wildfire rampage

California wildfires this year destroyed more than 11,000 homes and left a wave of fear in evacuated communities who wondered if anything would be left.

The California fires were amplified by strong winds, but in addition to that, dried out, overcrowded forests are a key culprit in the dramatic uptick Western states are seeing in wildfire frequency and the resulting devastation.

Frustration over wildfires

Curtis said in a media call with Utah reporters on Friday that he drove up to Brian Head Resort and could see the charred trees from a previous “horrific fire” still left standing.

“And I remember the news cycle at the time, there were some very angry local people. I think even local legislators were angry because this could have been prevented. The Forest Service had not managed these forests in a way that would have prevented this forest fire,” Curtis said.

“That’s what this bill is all about. It’s about managing our forest in a way that is in harmony with those who definitely want to preserve and protect them, — and, by the way, count me as one of those — but also in a way that doesn’t tie hands, that helps these people make good decisions and do so quicker. And so I think this is a huge deal for Utah, for the West, for those who worry about forest fires in the area,” he added.

It is a sentiment that has been expressed before, and for years.

The Seeley Fire in 2012 is an example.

A 2012 plume of smoke that state officials said a Forest Service official decided to let burn erupted into the Seeley Fire, which cost $9 million to quell and caused immense problems with the watershed in Emery County.

In a meeting years later, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was blunt: “Someone made a terrible decision without consulting with state and local officials.”

Curtis emphasized that the bill would not exclude public input and is a bipartisan effort — a heavy lift during this time of polarized politics.

Drying conditions and less moisture is a combination that makes the situation worse, and his colleagues see that.

“We can see Republicans and Democrats coming together, spending a large amount of time in overcoming differences — and, I don’t mind telling you — some pretty large differences in how we approach this and finding a path forward and (this is) a big huge shout out to my three Senate colleagues.”

What the Fix Our Forests Act would do

Curtis said forest health challenges are also increasing in frequency and severity due to climate stressors like drought and fire, and biological threats like invasive species — all of which the West is particularly vulnerable to. From 2001 to 2019, total forest area declined by 2.3%, while interior forest area decreased by up to 9.5%. The Intermountain region had the largest area losses, and the Pacific Southwest had the highest annual loss rates.

The Fix Our Forests Act would:

Establish new and updated programs to reduce wildfire risks across large, high-priority “firesheds,” with an emphasis on cross-boundary collaboration.

Streamline and expand tools for forest health projects (e.g., stewardship contracting, Good Neighbor agreements) and provide faster processes for certain hazardous fuels treatments.

(e.g., stewardship contracting, Good Neighbor agreements) and provide faster processes for certain hazardous fuels treatments. Create a single interagency program to help communities in the wildland-urban interface build and retrofit with wildfire-resistant measures, while simplifying and consolidating grant applications.

build and retrofit with wildfire-resistant measures, while simplifying and consolidating grant applications. Strengthen coordination efforts across agencies through a new Wildfire Intelligence Center, which would streamline federal response and create a whole-of-government approach to combating wildfires.

“A century of fire suppression and decades of reduced forest management have left us with overgrown, unhealthy forests that are more vulnerable to disease and catastrophic wildfire,” said Gov. Cox. “Thanks to Sen. Curtis’s strong leadership on the Fix Our Forests Act, along with the tools provided by President Trump’s executive order, we’re now equipped to do the critical work our forests need. This bill will help us protect watersheds, enhance wildlife habitat, reduce wildfire risk, and provide the timber we need to build strong homes and neighborhoods.”

Some conservation groups weighed in on the proposal as well.

“The declining health of our national forests and the fish and wildlife habitat that they provide is a concern for America’s hunters and anglers,” said Joel Pedersen, president and chief executive officer of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. “

“TRCP applauds the leadership of Sens. Curtis, Sheehy, Hickenlooper, and Padilla for introducing the bipartisan Fix Our Forests Act in the Senate and urges Congress to advance these important forest management provisions and to accompany them with adequate resources and capacity to carry out on-the-ground work.”

The legislation is key given the federally-managed lands involved.

“About half of our lands in California are publicly owned and managed by the federal government,” explained California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “So, reducing catastrophic wildfire risk clearly relies on helping our federal lands become healthier and more resilient to fire.”

Supporters include: The Nature Conservancy; National Wildlife Federation; Environmental Defense Fund; National Audubon Society; Citizens’ Climate Lobby; Rural Voices for Conservation Coalition; The Stewardship Project; the Federation of American Scientists; CAL FIRE; the International Association of Fire Chiefs; Alliance for Wildfire Resilience; Megafire Action; the Association for Firetech Innovation; Climate & Wildfire Institute; Tall Timbers; Bipartisan Policy Center Action (BPC Action); and Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting, and the Outdoors (HECHO).