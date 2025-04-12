The United States Postal Service is encouraging the public to be wary of mail-related scams after seeing an increase in phishing attempts during the 2024 holiday season.

The USPS is working to educate consumers on avoiding scams and preventing fraud as part of their Delivering for America plan to improve mail services and ensure the sanctity of the mail stream, according to Sherry Patterson, Postal Service strategic communications specialist. They partner with the United States Postal Inspection Service, the ​nation's ​oldest ​federal ​law ​enforcement ​agency, to understand the latest threats to the postal service and consumers, including mail-related scams and violence against mail carriers.

"We're ​taking ​an ​aggressive ​step ​to ​make ​the ​delivery ​of ​mail ​and ​packages ​more ​secure ​and ​reliable," said Patterson. "The ​10-year ​Delivering ​for ​America ​plan ​is ​a ​$40 ​billion ​investment ​aimed ​at ​modernizing ​and ​revitalizing ​a ​postal ​service ​to ​create a ​high-performing, ​financially ​stable ​organization ​capable ​of ​serving ​this ​nation ​for ​generations ​to ​come."

Mail-related scams often come in the form of phishing emails, texts or the delivery of packages that attempt to steal personal information. Smishing is a type of phishing that is attempted through SMS or text messages that typically include a link to check a package's tracking status or request additional information to deliver a package. These texts are almost always scams, as USPS does not send unsolicited texts and never sends links by text message.

Brushing occurs when someone receives an unsolicited package containing a low-cost item and is intended to inflate the appearance of sales and product reviews, according to U.S. Postal Inspector Brook Robinson. When an individual receives the package, it may mean their information has already been stolen and fake reviews of the product are being made in their name.

"If customers receive brushing packages, is important to report them to (the U.S. Postal Inspection Service) and make a plan to protect your personal data. If you receive an unsolicited item, you may keep it, throw it away, or return to sender," said Robinson.

Brushing packages can also include a printed QR code that attempts to steal personal data when scanned. Robinson urges citizens to never scan QR codes that seem untrustworthy or click on links that are sent by someone they do not know or trust. He asks that individuals who receive USPS-related phishing, smishing or brushing attempts forward them to spam@uspis.gov or text them to 7726.

"Treat your personal information as if it were cash; think before you send it away," said Robinson.

Outside of cyberspace, mail theft still remains an issue for a number of consumers. Robinson recommends consumers not leave packages unattended, retrieve their mail regularly — especially checks arriving in the mail — and ask the local post office to hold their mail when leaving town.

However, consumers are not the only target of mail theft. After seeing an increase in violence against mail carriers and mail theft in 2023, USPS and the United States Postal Inspection Service launched Project Safe Delivery to protect postal workers and the mail they deliver. Nearly two years later, over 2,400 arrests have been made and the postal inspection service reports a 27% reduction in robberies. These efforts extend to protecting citizens from mail theft as well, with law enforcement making over 1,200 arrests for the crime in 2024, according to Robinson.

Through Project Safe Delivery, USPS raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals who have robbed a mail carrier from $50,000 to $150,000. They also increased the reward for information identifying mail thieves from $10,000 to $100,000.

Currently, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service relies on forensic technology to track criminal activity and data analytics to monitor trends in mail-related crimes. But Robinson says Project Safe Delivery still has ambitious plans to improve its efforts going forward.

"We will continue to work with our local state and federal law enforcement partners to relentlessly investigate crimes with the postal nexus, and attain justice for victims," he said. "By the end of this year, we aim to enhance further our technological capabilities to combat postal crimes, like mail theft, mail fraud and violence against postal employees."

For more information on the latest mail-related scams and fraud, visit the U.S. Postal Inspection Service website.