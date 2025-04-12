Photo gallery: Colorful and courageous a must at Park City Mountain pond skim

Park City Mountain celebrated spring fever on Saturday with the resort’s fourth annual Pond Skim.

On a warm, sun-splashed day, as many as 150 skimmers thrilled the crowd with their ski-skim across in pursuit of a variety of awards.

Winners, as judged by the crowd and a panel of community leaders, included:

Best skim — Adam Sadowski.

Best costume — Shawn McClanna.

Best splash — David Chawaga.

Biggest wave — Alan Howell.

Judges choice — Pink Pony Club.

Park City Mountain officials say skiing and snowboarding will continue through April 21, with the community invited to celebrate closing day at Mountain Village.

Photojournalist Laura Seitz captured the colorful and courageous efforts on the pond.

Tom Buffano of Park City wears a bear costume while competing in the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Groom-to-be Andrew Voigt of Philadelphia, left, climbs out of the pond as his friends laugh during the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Pikachu falls into the water during the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Luke Millazzo of Chicago slides down the hill before reaching the pond in the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. This was Millazzo’s first time ever on skis. He was in Park City for a bachelor party and was convinced by his friends to compete. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

People watch the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Tom Mack of Wanship makes it across the pond during the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Jim Quinn of Kamas competes in the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Alex Matunas collapses after almost making it across the pond in the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Brendan Sexton reacts to the cold water after falling during the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Mike Pappalardo competes in the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Mark Seifert competes in the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Andrew Woolford of Park City competes in the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Jessica Draheim of Salt Lake City competes in the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ray Vegely of Park City, dressed as painter Bob Ross, falls while competing in the pond skimming competition at Park City Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News