Photo gallery: Colorful and courageous a must at Park City Mountain pond skim

Park City Mountain celebrated spring fever on Saturday with the resort’s fourth annual Pond Skim.
On a warm, sun-splashed day, as many as 150 skimmers thrilled the crowd with their ski-skim across in pursuit of a variety of awards.
Winners, as judged by the crowd and a panel of community leaders, included:
- Best skim — Adam Sadowski.
- Best costume — Shawn McClanna.
- Best splash — David Chawaga.
- Biggest wave — Alan Howell.
- Judges choice — Pink Pony Club.
Park City Mountain officials say skiing and snowboarding will continue through April 21, with the community invited to celebrate closing day at Mountain Village.
Photojournalist Laura Seitz captured the colorful and courageous efforts on the pond.