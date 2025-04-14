Photo gallery: High School Pacific Island Cultural Arts Festival

The 10th annual High School Pacific Island Cultural Arts Festival was held Saturday at West High School. Th event is touted as the largest high school Polynesian festival in the mainland U.S, featuring more than 1,200 Pacific Islander students participating in various festivities.

Under coordination from Malialole Polynesian Cultural Arts, the festival welcomed students from Hawaii’s Kahuku High School this year to perform alongside Utah entries in the festivities.

Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker captured the excitement of the festival.

Conner Vea’s face is illuminated by stage lights as he watches another school's performance before Skyridge High School's performance during the 10th annual High School Pacific Island Cultural Arts Festival held at West High School in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Anastel Nu’usila, right, fixes a crown on Payton Vogt’s head before a performance by Bingham High School during the 10th annual High School Pacific Island Cultural Arts Festival held at West High School in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Students from Copper Hills High School perform during the 10th annual High School Pacific Island Cultural Arts Festival held at West High School in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Sini Latu, 15, from West High School, practices a dance with other performers in a gymnasium before their performance at the 10th annual High School Pacific Island Cultural Arts Festival held at West High School in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Students from Copper Hills High School perform during the 10th annual High School Pacific Island Cultural Arts Festival held at West High School in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Lafi Falaetea, left, from Skyridge High School, stands at the front of a line of dancers before they come onstage during the 10th annual High School Pacific Island Cultural Arts Festival held at West High School in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Hevani Tokelau, 15, a dancer from Skyridge High School, watches another school perform while waiting to go onstage during the 10th annual High School Pacific Island Cultural Arts Festival held at West High School in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News