Budget pressures combined with an apparent effort to adhere to state law prohibiting DEI has prompted Utah Valley University (UVU) to shutter its Center for Intercultural Engagement (CIE).

Meanwhile, the school is laying off a small number of full-time employees.

The school’s decision to dissolve the CIE — and cut jobs — comes even as administrators at the state’s largest public university are developing their strategic reinvestment plan as directed by House Bill 265 — the recently passed legislation requiring the state’s public degree-granting institutions to reallocate millions to programs determined to be of highest values.

Tuesday, UVU administrators updated school employees on their ongoing reinvestment plans at a town hall gathering.

“Due to legislative actions, UVU must reallocate $8.9 million from its 2025-26 budget, which has unfortunately resulted in job position reductions in academics and administration,” according to a school spokesperson.

The total number of UVU employees losing their jobs “represents less than 2%” of the school’s full-time workforce, according to the university.

“Thanks to the proactive hiring freeze we implemented last fall, and careful personnel management, nearly one-third of the eliminated positions are currently vacant or are being discontinued following retirements or contract expirations,” the spokesperson added.

UVU employs approximately 2,300 people, full-time. Workers who lost their jobs to the recent cuts have been provided severance packages.

“For those impacted, we are committed to providing exceptional care,” the spokesperson said. “Employees will receive compensation, benefits and will be offered career placement support to help them transition into new roles, either within or outside the university.”

Laid-off UVU employees will reportedly receive benefits through the end of June.

Closing UVU’s CIE

UVU’s decision to close the Center for Intercultural Engagement (CIE), the school reported, was due to “required budget allocations” as well as “the strict enforcement of state law and intense legislative oversight.”

A school spokesperson added that UVU leaders “are increasing our focus on the new Student Success Center to advance our commitment to helping all students succeed and reach their individual potential.”

The Student Success Center, according to the school’s website, aims to connect students to the resources they need that will help them be successful in their education:

“Utah Valley University fosters success through programs and services that uplift Wolverines as both students and individuals. We empower Wolverines to flourish academically and achieve exceptional results in the classroom and the broader community.”

The Center for Intercultural Engagement’s website has been removed.

Closure prompts objections from students

UVU Review, the school’s independent student news service, noted that the CIE was designed to support students “through community, networking and cultural understanding.”

According to the Review, an email was sent to students and staff last Friday announcing the CIE’s immediate closure.

“Although the team members in CIE are no longer at UVU, we are very grateful for the positive impacts they made upon UVU and most importantly on our students,” the message read.

While the CIE offices will officially close, the physical student spaces will reportedly remain open through the end of the spring semester, with other staff members available to provide support.

The CIE, according to the Review report, previously encompassed three branches: the Women’s Intercultural Engagement Center, the LGBTQ+ Intercultural Engagement Center and the Multicultural Intercultural Engagement Center.

These programs were created after existing student support centers — including the Women’s Success Center, LGBTQ+ Student Success Center and Multicultural Student Services — were consolidated in 2024 in response to the passage of House Bill 261.

The closure reportedly prompted a sit-in protest Friday at the school by members of Spectrum UVU — a student group supporting LGBTQ+ students.

Following the 2024 legislative session, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed into law Equal Opportunity Initiatives, HB261. The bill requires that student success resources, like mentoring, scholarships and activities, be made available to all “high-risk” individuals based on need instead of other characteristics.

The bill prohibits practices that discriminate based on race, religion, sex or sexuality, and reaffirms the importance of institutional neutrality and free speech on campuses.

The law went into effect on July 1.

In compliance with HB261, UVU’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity was restructured last year into the Office of Institutional Engagement and Effectiveness “to ensure that UVU is focused on supporting all students and employees.”