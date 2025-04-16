A solid rocket motor is tested at the company’s Promontory test area in December 2023. A Northrop Grumman building was destroyed by an explosion at the facility Wednesday.

An explosion rocked the Northrop Grumman rocket testing facility in remote Promontory, around 32 miles west of Brigham City, according to Cade Palmer, from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

Palmer said the building is a total loss and was on fire Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported. Crews were dispatched to the location, he said, where more information will be gathered.

The location, part of the "Rocket Ranch," has been a testing ground for solid rocket motors in recent years, according to the company. Northrop Grumman has been expanding motor production, constructing new buildings and modifying old ones to scale up by 2030, a past press release says.

Company representatives were not immediately available for comment. No information was available on what exact building was destroyed, the extent of damage to the facility, environmental considerations, and how the disaster affects ongoing operations.