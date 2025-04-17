The front page of the Deseret News on April 17, 1961, as the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba got underway.

On April 17, 1961, some 1,400 CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in an attempt to topple Fidel Castro, whose forces crushed the incursion within three days.

The invasion in 1961 was a failed attack launched by the CIA during the Kennedy administration to push Castro from power.

Since 1959, officials at the U.S. State Department and the CIA had attempted to remove him. Finally, on April 17, 1961, the CIA launched what its leaders believed would be the definitive strike: a full-scale invasion by American-trained Cubans who had fled their homes when Castro took over.

However, the invasion was doomed from the start. The invaders were badly outnumbered by Castro’s troops, and many surrendered after less than 24 hours of fighting.

The front page of the Deseret News on April 18, 1961, as Americans followed the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

The Deseret News and most newspapers in the nation followed the daily updates with anticipation as Russia and the United States battled in words and bullets during the Cold War, with the island of Cuba serving as a battleground.

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about the Bay of Pigs invasion and what has resulted from the failed attempt to drive Fidel Castro from power:

In this file photo taken April 18, 1961, Cuba's Prime Minister Fidel Castro speaks with prisoners from the 'Bay of Pigs' invasion at the Sports stadium in Havana, Cuba. The Bay of Pigs Invasion was an unsuccessful CIA-sponsored invasion of Cuba by Cuban exiles. | Associated Press

