Deserae Turner shares her story of resilience with Utah State University students in Logan on Oct. 10, 2022, in recognition of World Mental Health Day. Turner died on Thursday, her family said.

SALT LAKE CITY — Desarae Turner, who captivated the state with her perseverance after she was shot in the head and left to die in 2017, has died. She was 22.

Desarae Turner-Buck died Thursday evening, her family said in a statement. No cause of death was given, but her family announced she had entered hospice care earlier this month because of numerous health complications.

“Des was deeply loved by her family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing her,” they wrote in a statement Friday. “Her vibrant spirit, kind heart and strength touched countless lives. Words cannot begin to express the pain and heartbreak we are feeling.”

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced over the next few days.

Turner was just 14 when she was shot in the back of the head by a classmate near Sky View High School in Logan, where they attended. Colter Peterson, 16 at the time, was sentenced to 15 years to life for his actions two years later.

Despite a grim outlook, Turner beat the odds and graduated from high school. She also served a service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was married two years ago.

Her family added Friday that they appreciate the support they’ve received from the community since revealing that Turner’s health had taken a turn for the worse.

“We are overwhelmed by and grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community during this unimaginably difficult time,” they wrote. “As we begin to process this tragic loss, we kindly ask for privacy and space to grieve.”

This story will be updated.