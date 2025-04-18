Search and rescue teams from South Jordan, Riverton, Herriman, and Salt Lake County look on after attaching the truck to be lifted out of the water after it flipped upside down in Oquirrh Lake in South Jordan on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

A driver was hospitalized Thursday after police say a truck ran a stop sign and ended up upside down in a South Jordan lake.

At 1:30 p.m., the truck was heading northeast on Duckhorn Drive at a high rate of speed and ran through the stop sign at Kestrel Rise Road, South Jordan police said. The truck crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle and then flipped over, landing in Oquirrh Lake.

A parked car was hit by a truck that flipped upside down, pictured behind the car in the water, in Oquirrh Lake in South Jordan on Thursday, April 17, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The unoccupied vehicle, a white car, was pushed onto the shore and received severe damage to its hood.

The driver of the truck was pulled from the submerged vehicle by “good Samaritans” who witnessed the incident, police said.

“They entered the lake without hesitation, retrieved the individual from the water, and performed CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived. The driver was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition,” police said.

Christian Doffermyre, center, and two colleagues employed by Legends Mechanical are interviewed by the news after acting as good samaritans and helping the driver of a truck flipped upside down in Oquirrh Lake make it out of the water in South Jordan on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Doffermyre and his colleagues were driving to work when they were almost hit by the truck and heard the truck crash into the water. Doffermyre swam underwater with another bystander to unbuckle the driver of the truck and get him out of the water. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Christian Doffermyre and Chris Hubbard spoke to KSL-TV about their experience saving the man.

Doffermyre was driving away from a work site when he saw the car crash and end up in the water.

“I jumped in the water, and I started checking the truck to see if there’s anyone inside of there,” he said. “When I pulled him out, he was like he was almost purple.”

Search and rescue teams from South Jordan, Riverton, Herriman, and Salt Lake County search underwater for bodies after a truck flipped upside down in Oquirrh Lake in South Jordan on Thursday, April 17, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

He found the driver and managed to drag him out of the car with the help of Hubbard, who lives nearby and heard what happened.

“He was underwater for probably about two minutes before we were able to get him out. I performed CPR until the paramedics arrived and took over,” Hubbard said.

The truck was removed from the lake, and all roads have been reopened.

Contributing: Sarah Martin