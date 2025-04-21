The front page of the Deseret News on April 22, 1910, announcing the death the previous night of Samuel Longhorne Clemens, known to most as Mark Twain.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On April 21, 1910, author Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, died in Redding, Connecticut, at age 74.

A notice in the April 21 Deseret News read:

“REDDING, Conn., April 21 — Samuel L. Clemens (Mark Twain), passed one of the most comfortable nights last that he had since his illness began and it was stated at Stormfield that he awoke after a refreshing sleep, feeling much better and brighter, although still very weak.”

According to the report, Clemens spent time writing. His doctors offered no promises.

But Clemens died later that night.

Who was Mark Twain?

A popular writer, lecturer and humorist, Twain’s novels “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” have always been popular though dated.

Samuel Longhorne Clemens was born on Nov. 30, 1835. Born and raised in Missouri, he took the pen name Mark Twain in 1863 while working as a newspaper reporter in Virginia City, Nevada.

Twain is perhaps best known for his depictions of boyhood on the Mississippi. But he also traveled widely throughout Europe, the Holy Land and the American West, documenting his adventures in several books.

His 1872 “Roughing It” recounts his 1861–67 journey by stagecoach through the Wild West, including a two-day stop in Salt Lake City, narrated with Twain’s trademark wit and satire.

Though he achieved fame as a writer, he also faced financial ruin during his life, the loss of loved ones, and periods of deep internal conflict that he hid from many.

Mark Twain, second from right, sits on a gazebo with others in this undated portrait from Hartford, Conn. | Associated Press

Well-known Mark Twain quotes

“Action speaks louder than words, but not nearly as often.”

“If you tell the truth you don’t have to remember anything.”

“Life is short. Break the rules. Forgive quickly. Kiss slowly. Love Truly. Laugh uncontrollably. Never regret anything that makes you smile.”

“Always do right; this will gratify some people and astonish the rest.”

“Do not put off until tomorrow what can be put off till day-after-tomorrow just as well.”

About that time he came to Utah

In “Roughing It,” Twain describes the impetus for his journey west: His brother, Orion Clemens, had just been appointed secretary of the Nevada Territory, and he invited the younger Clemens to accompany him to the region as his own private secretary.

Twain, who had never left home, eagerly accepted, assuming they “would see buffaloes and Indians, and prairie dogs, and antelopes, and have all kinds of adventures, and maybe get hanged or scalped, and have ever such a fine time.”

While the brothers’ time spent in Salt Lake City was brief, Twain’s narrative offers a humorous (albeit exaggerated and irreverent) outsider’s perspective on early Utah. Twain is impressed by the Mormon settlers’ industry, puzzled by their practice of polygamy, bored by their scripture and enthralled with their mountainous landscape.

In this undated portrait released by The Mark Twain House & Museum, author Mark Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, is shown. | The Mark Twain House & Museum, AP

Here are some stories from Deseret News archives about Clemens/Twain:

“What Mark Twain had to say about Utah and Mormons when he visited Salt Lake City”

“Mark Twain’s Hannibal”

“The unaccountable Mark Twain”

“Val Kilmer brings one-man show ‘Citizen Twain’ to Salt Lake”

“Mark Twain active in final years”

“Mark Twain remains censored, and uncensored”

“Twain causes flap in church’s fate”

Mark Twain inscribed the first edition book "Roughing It" to a friend that reads "To John T. Lewis from Samuel L. Clemens (Mark Twain)" shown in the Mark Twain Archive at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2010. | David Duprey, ASSOCIATED PRESS