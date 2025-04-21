The freeway will be closed through Kaysville and Farmington starting Friday to accommodate the Shepard Lane interchange project.

Get ready for headaches if you’re used to driving in the wee hours of the morning on I-15 through Kaysville and Farmington.

The interstate will face several complete closures in the week to come in the two Davis County cities starting Friday night to accommodate the Utah Department of Transportation's Shepard Lane interchange project.

"We do everything we can to avoid closing I-15," said UDOT spokesman Mitch Shaw. However, crews need to place beams across I-15 where Shepard Lane will cross it in the new roadway configuration, necessitating the closures to safely accommodate the work.

The first closure of I-15 between 200 North in the heart of Kaysville south to Park Lane in Farmington, a 4.4-mile section, will start at 10 p.m. on Friday and go until 8 a.m. on Saturday. The Shepard Lane project area is located between those two I-15 interchanges, where the north end of Farmington and south side of Kaysville meet.

From next Monday through Thursday, the I-15 section will close at 10 p.m. each night and reopen at 6 a.m. the following day. On Friday, April 25, the roadway will close at 10 p.m., reopening at 10 a.m. the day after.

I-15 will face on-and-off closures through Kaysville and Farmington starting Friday to accommodate the Shepard Lane interchange project. | Utah Department of Transportation

Northbound traffic will be detoured from the Park Lane exit in Farmington to U.S. 89. From U.S. 89, traffic will continue on Main Street through Kaysville to 200 North and then back onto I-15. Southbound traffic will take the same route the other way.

Though impacting fewer motorists, UDOT also said "alternating one-way traffic patterns" will be implemented on Shepard Lane, Frontage Road and 1500 West where they meet in Farmington in the project area as early as Monday. A flagger will help control traffic flow, but UDOT also warns of delays traversing the section. The change is expected to last through May.

UDOT is up front about the likely disruptions caused by the I-15 closures, both to motorists and those who live along the detour route. "Drivers should plan for heavy travel delays in the area during the closures. Nearby residents may experience increased noise, dust, truck traffic and vibration throughout this work," the agency said in a statement.

Moreover, Shaw said similar I-15 closures are in the offing in May or June, when the existing Shepard Lane bridge over I-15 is to be demolished.

Starting perhaps on Monday, crews will implement alternating one-way traffic patterns on Shepard Lane, Frontage Road and 1500 West in Farmington to accommodate drainage work. | Utah Department of Transportation

The $147.5 million Shepard Lane project calls for creation of an interchange where the roadway meets I-15, increasing access to the interstate. Shephard Lane will be shifted south slightly of its current trajectory over I-15 and the parallel rail line. The roadway will connect on the west side of the interstate into 950 North, which feeds into the West Davis Corridor, thereby connecting the two north-south arterials.

UDOT says the new interchange and roadway configuration, when complete, will reduce congestion and improve safety in the area. UDOT also plans changes in the project area to enhance pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The interchange work should be done by October with work on pedestrian pathways to continue into 2026, according to UDOT’s timeline. The work started last year.