Photo gallery: Surprise book giveaway delivers a load of smiles as well

Young students at Wasatch Elementary School in Clearfield were surprised by teachers and staff on Monday afternoon, as each child was given a book to enjoy.

The smiles told the story as all the students were given a book of their very own.

The Latinos in Action students from Clearfield High School helped to distribute the books, adding a sense of community connection. The LIA students have spent the year supporting Wasatch classrooms, and as a thank-you, they also received a surprise book of their own.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton captured the smiles and the interactions as students, faculy and their high school friends shared in the moment.

Dominic Garcia smiles as he and other kids at Wasatch Elementary School receive their new books from staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action, who passed out the books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Philippa Clark looks at her new book as Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action pass out books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lezley Vazquez from Clearfield High School’s Latinos in Action reads with Thiago Garcia, Annabelle Nelson and others as she and other students joined with Wasatch Elementary School staff to pass out new books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jennifer Elvir of Latinos in Action from Clearfield High School helps Julian Bahena and other kids at Wasatch Elementary School read their new books, which every student at Wasatch received as a surprise on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Angelina Morales and Juan Portilla read with kids as Wasatch Elementary School staff surprised all the students in the school with a new book on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Serenity Devries, Annabelle Nelson and other students look at their new books as Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action pass out books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action pass out books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sophia Chavez reads to Nora Hansen, Ryker Ward and others as Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action passed out books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Abram Alvarez of Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action reads with a few students as Wasatch Elementary School staff and Latinos in Action passed out the books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sophia Chavez, Lezley Vazquez and other Clearfield High School members of Latinos in Action received books of their own as well as the students from Wasatch Elementary School, as the staff of Wasatch surprised every student in the school with a new book on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Avaya Potter, Jullian Fuentes and other kids receive their new books as Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action surprised every student at Wasatch with a new book to read on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Noah Lucas, Eliza Furlong and other students walk past administrative intern Jared Johnson of Wasatch Elementary School in Clearfield, with their new books that they were given on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Damon Eames holds his new book as Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action pass out new books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Carson McNally, Hailey Phillops, Allison Salazar, Aitana Sanchez and other kids watch as books are passed out as Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action pass out books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action pass out books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Gemma Arambarri receives her book as Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action passed out books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lily Ehlen looks at her new book as Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School's Latinos in Action passed out books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Salem Carling-Dyer looks at a new book as Wasatch Elementary School staff and students from Clearfield High School’s Latinos in Action pass out books as a surprise to every student at Wasatch on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News