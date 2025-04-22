South Jordan Fire Chief Chris Dawson says Corban Summers’s work ethic and personality made him special.

“I can’t emphasize what a kind and great individual he was and how much he’ll be missed,” the chief said Tuesday. “He was just the best of the best when it came to a smile, a kind word … very dedicated to his job.”

Dawson, his department and all firefighters in Utah were in mourning on Tuesday over the unexpected death of Summers, who died while on duty on Monday at the age of 49.

Summers was in his dorm room at Fire Station 61, 10758 S. Redwood Road, when he was found unresponsive just after 2 p.m. His fellow firefighters immediately began lifesaving measures and took him to Jordan Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Summers had been with the South Jordan Fire Department for 23 years and had served before that in West Jordan, Bluffdale and Saratoga Springs.

“Our hearts go out to his family, his loved ones, his cohorts and everyone through the fire service. I know everyone has really been feeling this,” Dawson said Tuesday.

Fire agencies from across the state posted messages of condolence on social media on Tuesday.

“Midvale city extends our deepest condolences to the city of South Jordan and the South Jordan Fire Department as they grieve the unexpected loss of one of their own,” Midvale city leaders posted. “We honor the service and sacrifice of this dedicated public servant, and we stand in solidarity with their family, loved ones, and fellow firefighters and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to our brothers and sisters at South Jordan Fire Department!! Our hearts and prayers are with them and the family of our lost brother,” the North Davis Fire District posted.

“This is an unimaginable loss and we wish no department has to endure a death in the line of duty. May their firefighter rest in peace,” Morgan County Fire and EMS stated.

Summers, who was married in February, is survived by his wife, three adult daughters and one adult son.

Dawson says a “medical event” is believed to have contributed to Summer’s death, but he had no other details to release on Tuesday.

He remembered Summers as someone who could bring positivity and kindness even under the most tragic circumstances.

“Perhaps the most positive individual I’ve ever met,” the chief recalled.

When he wasn’t working, Summers was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and go to his cabin in Duchesne County, Dawson said.

Plans for a funeral and a memorial service were still being finalized Tuesday. His casket is at Serenity Mortuary in Bluffdale.

“As part of our fire service tradition, our firefighters are standing watch over the casket. This is out of honor and respect of our fallen firefighter,” South Jordan spokeswoman Rachael Van Cleave said.

Firefighters will wear a black band across their badges for the next month to honor Summers. Dawson says a chaplain and other peer support will be available to fellow firefighters and coworkers for as long as they’re needed through what he called a “very difficult time” for everyone who knew Summers.

“Firefighter Summers was more than a dedicated public servant — he was a cherished colleague known for his warm smile, his unwavering commitment to duty, and the kindness he showed to everyone around him. His impact on this department and community is immeasurable, and his presence will be deeply missed,” South Jordan city officials said in a prepared statement Tuesday.