Photo gallery: Pitching in to clean up iconic Utah riverway

Thousands of employees across the Larry H. Miller Company’s platforms and businesses in several states pitched in during the Larry H. Miller Week of Service in a variety of projects and park beautification efforts.
On Wednesday, members of the Miller family and others gathered at the Jordan River to clean up debris, remove trash and pull invasive weeds. My Hometown Salt Lake City, a local nonprofit organization, aided in organizing the project.
After Larry H. Miller’s passing in 2009, the Miller family established a tradition to recognize his legacy. Each year on his birthday, friends and family participate in a day of service. The tradition later expanded to a week of service.
Other projects in Utah include preparing ready-made meals for families impacted by breast cancer, assembling menstruation hygiene kits for those experiencing homelessness and making pillows for children in foster care.
In other states, employees will partner with local food banks, homeless shelters, schools, and more for various service projects.
Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz captured the energy and progress along the iconic Wasatch Front river.