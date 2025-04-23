Photo gallery: Pitching in to clean up iconic Utah riverway

Thousands of employees across the Larry H. Miller Company’s platforms and businesses in several states pitched in during the Larry H. Miller Week of Service in a variety of projects and park beautification efforts.

On Wednesday, members of the Miller family and others gathered at the Jordan River to clean up debris, remove trash and pull invasive weeds. My Hometown Salt Lake City, a local nonprofit organization, aided in organizing the project.

After Larry H. Miller’s passing in 2009, the Miller family established a tradition to recognize his legacy. Each year on his birthday, friends and family participate in a day of service. The tradition later expanded to a week of service.

Other projects in Utah include preparing ready-made meals for families impacted by breast cancer, assembling menstruation hygiene kits for those experiencing homelessness and making pillows for children in foster care.

In other states, employees will partner with local food banks, homeless shelters, schools, and more for various service projects.

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz captured the energy and progress along the iconic Wasatch Front river.

B.J. Vander Linden and Steve Starks, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of the Larry H. Miller Company, remove dead trees along the Jordan River during the 15th annual Larry H. Miller Week of Service in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Along with the river cleanup, service projects ranged from making pillows for children in foster care and park beautification efforts. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Cities Strong Foundation’s Rob Campbell hauls away bags of garbage that were collected beneath the Jordan River Trail during the 15th annual Larry H. Miller Week of Service in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Along with the river cleanup, service projects ranged from making pillows for children in foster care and park beautification efforts. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A needle is picked up as Larry H. Miller Company employees pick up garbage along the Jordan River during the 15th annual Larry H. Miller Week of Service in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Along with the river cleanup, service projects ranged from making pillows for children in foster care and park beautification efforts. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Cities Strong Foundation’s Steve Bagley collects garbage near the Jordan River Trail during the 15th annual Larry H. Miller Week of Service in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Along with the river cleanup, service projects ranged from making pillows for children in foster care and park beautification efforts. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

