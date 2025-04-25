Photo gallery: Firefighter challenge showcases the best in the West

An appreciative crowd cheered on the competitors and each other Friday during the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic at the Utah State Fairpark and Event Center.

Hosted by the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the three-day event is part of the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, and showcases elite firefighters from across the West Region competing in what ESPN has dubbed “the toughest two minutes in sports.”

Top performers from Western states will earn spots in the U.S. National Championship this September. Competitors from Utah agencies will also be in the mix.

Saturday morning’s main event features the best in the West, where the fastest athletes will vie for regional titles. The event runs 9 a.m. to noon.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton shared images from Friday’s tandem and relay team competition:

West Valley City Fire’s Nukell Seymour loses her helmet as she pulls a weighted mannequin as she competes in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Air tank and gear sit on a table near the start line as firefighters compete in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Retired Salt Lake City firefighter Martha Ellis pulls a fire hose during the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Firefighters compete for time in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A Las Vegas Fire and Rescue helmet sits near the start line as firefighters compete for time in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Broadcast crew members watch the numerous camera angles as firefighters compete in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Missoula Fire Department firefighter Quinlan Roe pulls a weighted mannequin as he competes in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A muscular "Mona Lisa" sticker is displayed on a helmet, as firefighters compete for time in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Retired Salt Lake City firefighter Martha Ellis breathes heavily after pulling a weighted mannequin during the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Firefighter Katherine Kaltenbach of the St. Lucie County Fire District in Florida dunks her hands and gloves into water to aid in grip as she competes in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A firefighter shoots water at a target during a competition at the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Firefighters compete for time in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Firefighters compete for time in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

With the help of her mother, Katie Gamero, Everly Gamero waves to the firefighters as she arrives in a special fire truck as she receives her wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation at a ceremony held before firefighters compete in the SERVPRO FCL 2025 West Region Classic in the TFT Firefighter Challenge Championship Series, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. Her father, Luis Gamero, siblings Jace and Ashli, and several Disney princess were also there to help celebrate. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News