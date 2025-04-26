Photo gallery: A hero’s salute

The funeral for South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers on Saturday afternoon focused on service, faith and family. Tributes during the service, held at Hunter High School, included remarks from family and community members, musical tributes, a ceremonial bell ringing and a final dispatcher call honoring Firefighter Summers’ service and sacrifice.

Summers died while on duty on Monday at the age of 49. Summers had been with the South Jordan Fire Department for 23 years and had served before that in West Jordan, Bluffdale and Saratoga Springs.

Summers, who was married in February, is survived by his wife, three adult daughters and one adult son.

Deseret News photojournalists Brice Tucker and Isaac Hale captured the poignant moments from Saturday’s services.

People watch as the funeral procession for the late South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers drives along Clima Drive on their way to Hunter High School in West Valley City for a memorial service on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The funeral procession for the late South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers drives along 5600 West at the intersection with 4100 South on their way to Hunter High School in West Valley City for a memorial service on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The funeral procession for the late South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers arrives at Hunter High School in West Valley City for a memorial service on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The hearse carrying the casket of South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers arrives for the funeral at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Pallbearers carry the casket of South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers into Hunter High School for his funeral in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

South Jordan Fire Department paramedic John Weaver salutes and looks down as South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers’ casket is carried into Hunter High School for Summers’ funeral in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Firefighters stand guard over the casket during a funeral service for South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Murray firefighters salute during a funeral service for South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers’ turnout gear is displayed during a funeral service for Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

South Jordan Fire Department Capt. Todd Cowley remembers a story about South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers while speaking during a funeral service for Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Retired South Jordan firefighter Jeremy Allen laughs and cries while a story about him and South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers is told during a funeral service for Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers’ brother Skylar Summers speaks during a funeral service for Corban Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Jerome Summers, center, comforts his siblings, Danica Nebeker, right, and Jordan Summers during a funeral service for their brother, South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers, at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A firefighter stands guard over the casket during a funeral service for South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

South Jordan Fire Department Battalion Chief Clayton Miller speaks during a funeral service for South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers’ brother Austin Summers speaks during a funeral service for Corban Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Las Vegas Fire Department Capt. Ben Penick holds up papers full of stories about South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers while Penick speaks during a funeral service for Corban Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers’ son Dallin Summers performs during a funeral service for his father at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A firefighter rings a bell for the End of Watch ceremony during a funeral service for South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Firefighters fold the flag from the casket during a funeral service for South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A firefighter presents the flag from the casket to the wife of the late South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers, Kim Summers, during a funeral service for Corban Summers at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Pallbearers carry the casket of the late South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers toward a hearse after a memorial service held at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Kim Summers walks with South Jordan Fire Department paramedic Jared Peterson after a memorial service for her late husband, South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers, held at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Pallbearers load the casket of the late South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers into a hearse after a memorial service held at Hunter High School in West Valley City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News