A 7-year-old took a car for a joyride, police said Sunday.

Ogden police responded to a report on Sunday of a car not staying in one lane. They located the vehicle and discovered a 7-year-old was driving it. Another child was also in the car at the time, according to police.

Police said the two children were not injured, and there were no reports of other people being injured by the alleged joyride.

The car did, however, suffer some minor damage, Ogden police said.

The child lives in Davis County and drove to South Ogden before being stopped.

Police say the mother of the child driver picked the children up in Ogden.