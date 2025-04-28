A Florida man who allegedly flew to Utah so he could run off with a 17-year-old girl and marry her has been arrested in Wyoming.

Alex Pete Guy, 33, of Mulberry, Florida, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

An Eagle Mountain family reported Sunday that their 17-year-old daughter was missing. Investigators then learned from one of the girl’s friends that she had been speaking online to a man in his 30s and “she was likely with him,” according to charging documents.

Utah County sheriff’s deputies were unable to track the teenager’s phone. However, using GPS data from the girl’s AirPods, they learned she was in Wyoming, according to court records.

Authorities in Wyoming were contacted and located the teen with Guy.

“(Guy) was interviewed and indicated that he had been talking to (the teen) online for three months. (He) knew that (she) was 17-years old and planned to marry her. (Guy) flew from Florida to Utah to pick (her) up. (He) rented a rental car, picked up (the teen) from her home in Utah County without her parents’ knowledge or consent to marry her,” charging documents allege.

A warrant was issued on Monday in Utah for Guy’s arrest so he can be extradited to Utah County.

