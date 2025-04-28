Photo gallery: Canines, cars and coffee for a good cause

Following a recent incident where more than 150 dogs in northern Utah needed a new home, the Weber County Animal Shelter began working around the clock to care for and rehabilitate the dozens of dogs rescued from a bad situation.

And local residents and businesses stepped up on Sunday morning to help out.

While most of those dogs are not ready for adoption yet, a group of local businesses joined together to support the shelter’s ongoing mission with a community event on Sunday.

Hosted by Scooter’s Coffee, a “Canines, Cars, & Coffee” car meet was held Sunday morning at Scooter’s Marriott-Slaterville location to raise funds and introduce some of the dogs that will be up for adoption, and to show appreciation to staff and volunteers.

“This event isn’t just about adoptions — it’s about recognizing the shelter’s commitment, helping them continue their amazing work and mission and bringing the community together to say thank-you,” said Mark Berger, owner of the Scooter’s Coffee 12th Street location.

Other ways community members can help include:

• Adopting dogs that are available to free up room for others.

• Donating dog and cat food but also blankets, toys and cleaning supplies. The shelter prefers tangible donations over monetary ones.

• Volunteering throughout the year.

Those who adopted on Sunday received a gift package courtesy of local businesses, including free drink coupons, pet toys and other surprises to help welcome their new furry family member.

Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker shared these images from the event.

Sasha, a 10-year-old shelter dog with an eye injury, looks on while she is pet during a Canines, Cars, & Coffee event at Scooter’s Coffee in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Bode Ask, 12, feeds his dog Tucker a pup cup at a Canines, Cars, & Coffee event at Scooter’s Coffee in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Kameron Baetge, left, pets a malamute named Nikko with Emma Page, right, while Nikko’s foster caretaker Alisa Jenney looks on during a Canines, Cars, & Coffee event at Scooter’s Coffee in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Jeryn Resinger kisses his dog Bean on the head while Bean eats a pup cup at a Canines, Cars, & Coffee event at Scooter’s Coffee in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Devin Bigelow carries his new dog Lottie back to his car after adopting Lottie at a Canines, Cars, & Coffee event at Scooter’s Coffee in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Heather Thanadabouth pets a dog named Chloe at a Canines, Cars, & Coffee event at Scooter’s Coffee in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Thanadabouth said she and her family came to the event to find a dog to adopt after the death of their dog in January. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Knox Ask, 7, left, gives Stephanie Fleming, a animal services worker at Weber County, a donation worth over $1,000 that he collected as part of his second grade service project at Canyon Rim Academy, during a Canines, Cars, & Coffee event at Scooter’s Coffee in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Heather Freire pets a dog up for adoption named Kona at a Canines, Cars, & Coffee event at Scooter’s Coffee in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A malamute named Nikko that is up for adoption sniffs the camera during a Canines, Cars, & Coffee event at Scooter’s Coffee in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, April 27, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News