Photo gallery: South Salt Lake youth group celebrates kindness with an inspiring mural

Artist Connor Weight and his team of 15 youth artists are hard at work this week, preparing their entry for Mural Fest, set for May 10 in South Salt Lake.

In partnership with One Kind Act a Day, the South Salt Lake Arts Council is working with Weight and aspiring artists from the Promise South Salt Lake after-school program at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School to create a mural that will inspire kindness in the city and beyond. The final work will be unveiled at Mural Fest.

Weight has been working with about 15 youth to create mini-murals that incorporate symbols of kindness as seen through their eyes. Weight sketched the symbols on the mural wall, and Thursday afternoon, the budding artists started adding paint to the mural, located behind South Salt Lake City Hall facing Whitlock Park.

The South Salt Lake Arts Council hopes to infuse fresh, youthful energy into the 2025 Mural Fest, foster the next generation of South Salt Lake artists, and inspire acts of kindness.

Mayor Cherie Wood, by official proclamation, named South Salt Lake a “City of Kindness” on March 12. The city is working with One Kind Act a Day, an initiative by the Semnani Family Foundation, to promote kindness in the city through ‘kindness in action’ moments.

Deseret News photojournalist Tess Crowley spent the afternoon with the youth artists and shared their energy through photos:

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School students paint a mural as part of the Promise South Salt Lake afterschool program and One Kind Act a Day behind South Salt Lake City Hall in South Salt Lake on Thursday, May 1, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

