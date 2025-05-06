Carrots from Keep It Real Vegetables are displayed in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, during a press conference about the 29th season of the Downtown Farmers Market.

Stan Summers is a humble but forthright man, raised in farming and is an advocate for those who do not always speak for themselves.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Summers will be the man to help rural Utah’s needs.

Summers will serve as the USDA rural development state director for Utah.

“When America’s farming communities prosper, the entire nation thrives. This new group of USDA appointees will ensure President Trump’s America First agenda is a reality in rural areas across the country. I am grateful for the leadership of these new state directors and look forward to their work reorienting the agency to put Farmers First again,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

Farming and ranching face challenges across the nation.

In Utah, there has been a concerted effort to bring food to market. But the processing business — getting food from farm to table — can be expensive. It is hard to compete in a global economy, especially when imports are cheap.

But there has been a growing emphasis on organic food, safe food and local farmers markets. One need only go to downtown Ogden on a Saturday and sample the offers. Pioneer Park is another example. All around, community gardeners are finding what the public wants: good, fresh, locally grown food.

Just ask a Green River farmer who harvests melons. This tiny town hosts Melon Days every summer, drawing international visitors.

It is tough work, grinding. The reward, really, is seeing the results of your labor. Fresh produce.

Elsewhere it is grass fed beef. Free range chickens. That is what farming is about.

And this is where Summers steps in to help bridge the gap of food insecurity and food stability.

He is there to support what a poll said more than a decade ago: Utahns support agriculture.

The Envision Utah survey said two-thirds of Utah residents asserted farming and ranching are critical to the state, and they’re increasingly worried about the future of farms and ranches as the population continues to grow.

“I’m just a dairy farmer’s son, who’s genuinely proud to serve rural America and represent the needs of the farmers, ranchers, and the friends and neighbors that make rural Utah home,” Summers said.

“Under the work and vision provided by President Trump and Secretary Rollins, USDA Rural Development will continue to strive for improvement in the way we meet the needs of our communities. It’s rural cities and towns that drive Utah’s economy, and I’m determined to ensure rural is at the center of all we do moving forward.”