House Majority Leader Rep. Jefferson Moss asks questions during a presentation on Jan. 31 at the state Capitol. Moss is stepping down to take a key role in Gov. Spencer Cox's Cabinet.

Utah House Majority Leader Rep. Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs, is stepping down to take a key position in Gov. Spencer Cox’s cabinet.

Cox named Moss his pick to oversee the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. Moss is slated to take over on May 30, helping oversee business development, innovation, and economic strategy promotion statewide. That’s also when he’ll resign from the Utah Legislature.

“Jefferson Moss brings a rare combination of public service, private sector experience and a deep understanding of innovation and education,” Cox said in a statement Friday. “He’s been a driving force behind many of Utah’s most forward-thinking initiatives, and I’m confident he’ll lead the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity with the same vision, energy, and commitment to our state’s future that have defined his career.”

Moss joined the Utah Legislature in 2017, rising in the House of Representatives before becoming the House majority leader, one of the top leadership positions in the chamber. He also serves as the associate commissioner of innovation, commercialization and economic development for the Utah System of Higher Education, a leadership role he will retain despite his new cabinet role.

Before that, he held roles at Utah Valley University and businesses like KeyBank and Credit Suisse. He was also a member of the Saratoga Springs City Council.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of House District 51 and the state of Utah,” he said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished together to strengthen our economy, invest in education, and expand opportunity for Utah families. I look forward to continuing my work in a new capacity, helping lead Utah’s economic future.”

The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity oversees several state agencies, committees and programs, including the Utah Office of Tourism and Utah Film Commission. It’s also the agency that gave final approval to the Capital City Convention Center Reinvestment Zone, a piece of the financing options for major downtown Salt Lake plans by the Delta Center, as it handles housing and transit reinvestment zones.

Moss will replace Ryan Starks, whose departure was announced last week. He has since been named the director of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah.

Meanwhile, the House Majority Caucus plans to hold a special leadership election “in the coming weeks” to find a new House majority leader, according to the Utah Legislature.

“Rep. Moss is an extraordinary leader, a trusted colleague, and a loyal friend,” House Speaker Mike Schultz said. “While we’ll miss his leadership in the House, I know he will continue to serve Utah with the same passion and purpose in his new role.”

Lawmakers are expected to meet in a special session the week of May 19, but a spokeswoman for the Legislature said a leadership vote won’t take place during those interim meetings and will likely come in early June, after Moss’ resignation is official. The caucus last elected new leaders in 2023 after then-Speaker Brad Wilson resigned to run for U.S. Senate. In that case, the three remaining members of GOP leadership each moved up to fill a more senior role.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Syracuse, currently serves as majority whip, with Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, as assistant whip.

Lisonbee confirmed to KSL.com that she will resign her post to run to replace Moss and Snider is believed to be vying for the seat as well. Other Republican lawmakers are also mulling running to replace Moss.

Lisonbee called Moss’ resignation “bittersweet news,” saying she is “elated” for Moss.

“Bringing transparency to you in this moment of change, I am running to be the next majority leader in the Utah House,” she told colleagues in an email shared with KSL.com. “This necessitates my resignation as majority whip as of the upcoming leadership election. I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve you as a member of the leadership team. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Republican delegates from Utah County will vote to elect a replacement for Moss in House District 51, and Utah County Republican Party Chairwoman Cristy Henshaw told KSL.com the party would release a timeline for that convention Friday night or Saturday. The state GOP organizing convention is May 17.

Contributing: Bridger Beal-Cvetko