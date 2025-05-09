People drive a RZR at Lone Rock Beach by the shores of Lake Powell in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

KEY POINTS Some members of Utah's congressional delegation want to restore about 24 miles of off-roading trails in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

A rule closing access to those trails went into effect under the Biden administration.

Environmental groups say reopening these trails impairs the solitude of one of most cherished pristine areas.

The U.S. Senate Thursday passed a resolution introduced by Urah Sens. John Curtis and Mike Lee to overturn a Biden administration rule enacted by the National Park Service restricting the use of off-road vehicles and all-terrain vehicles in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The resolution, passed by a simple majority vote, aims to restore access to approximately 24 miles of park roads in the area of Glen Canyon known as the Orange Cliffs Special Management Unit.

Companion legislation introduced by Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, cleared the U.S. House of Representatives last week.

“Restoring off-road vehicles in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is a step to ensure that public lands remain accessible for the people, not dictated by Washington bureaucrats,” Curtis said.

“Utahns have responsibly accessed Glen Canyon for decades, and Washington’s one-size-fits-all restrictions threatened not only that access but also the livelihoods and traditions of rural communities. This legislation restores the balance between conservation and responsible recreation — something Utahns have always led on," he added.

The Biden-era rule, which went into effect on Feb. 12, restricted ORV and ATV use that included an eight-mile segment of the Poison Spring Loop.

The GOP senators from Utah said the area has traditionally been open to the public featuring long-accessed routes near Lake Powell.

“This was a classic case of sue-and-settle policymaking where bureaucrats caved to activists and cut Americans out of the process,” Lee said.

“That’s not how representation is supposed to work.”

He added if it says national recreation area on a map, people should be able recreate there.

Reaction to restoring the trails

“It’s deeply disappointing to see Congress pass a bill that undermines the National Park Service’s ability to protect one of the most remote places in the country,” said Erika Pollard, campaign director for the Southwest Region for the National Parks Conservation Association.

“The Orange Cliffs is a place of rare solitude and unbelievable beauty that creates the once-in-a-lifetime moments so many come to Glen Canyon to experience. That’s why the park service limited off-road vehicles along some of the most sensitive areas and fragile shorelines. With more than 250 miles already available for off-road vehicle use, removing protections is as unnecessary as will be damaging.”

The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance said the efforts undermine the solitude people come to expect in the area.

“(The) action means that Orange Cliffs, Gunsight Butte, and Canyonlands National Park’s Maze District will be impaired by noisy, destructive off-highway vehicles,” said Hanna Larsen, staff attorney for the organization.

“It’s a dark day for all who love southern Utah and Glen Canyon’s wild places.’’