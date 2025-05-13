Utah Grizzlies CEO Kevin Bruder is pictured at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on June 28, 2018. Bruder died Sunday at age 56.

Kevin Bruder, the longtime president and CEO of the Utah Grizzlies, died Sunday at the age of 56, the team announced Tuesday.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden passing of Kevin Bruder,” the East Coast Hockey League club said in a social media post. The team said Bruder died Sunday “while enjoying the Utah outdoors,” but did not provide further details.

“Kevin’s greatest joy was his family, and he is survived by Susan and their four beloved children: Allison, Emily, Joel and Christopher,” the statement says.

Bruder was named the general manager of what is now known as the Maverik Center in 1997 and picked to lead the Grizzlies in 2005. He was elected chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors in 2021.

“Kevin’s commitment to the ECHL over the past 20 years has helped lead the league and grow to where it is today,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. “He was always steady, rational and willing to work for the benefit of the greater good — this was reflected in his selection as chairman by the ECHL Board of Governors for each of the past four seasons. More importantly, he was a fantastic person, a family man and a great friend who will be dearly missed.”

The team praised Bruder as a “tireless advocate for the power of sport and community” and said he was “deeply admired by employees.”

“He fostered a culture of professionalism, inclusion and loyalty — marked by a strong sense of family,” the statement says. “He led with integrity, humility and consistency, always quick to celebrate the accomplishments of others and committed to promoting from within. He believed in people and he created opportunities for countless careers to flourish under his mentorship.”

This story may be updated.