The front page of the Deseret News on May 14, 1945, announcing the death of President Heber J. Grant, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Heber J. Grant, beloved leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died on May 14, 1945. He was 89 years old.

President Grant, who had been revered as the church’s prophet for 27 years, died after a battle with arteriosclerosis.

Coverage in the Deseret News of his passing was complete, including an eight-page special section dedicated to the life and accomplishments of President Grant, the first of the church’s prophets to be born in Utah.

Reflections of President Heber J. Grant, who died on May 1, 1945, in the Deseret News.

A front page advisory on May 14 indicated that “The First Presidency announced today that Dr. Gill Richards reported that President Heber J. Grant had suffered a relapse and was doing poorly.”

President Grant died later that day.

Challenging times

President Grant presided over the church during a tumultuous time in the world and was known for his advocacy for self-improvement, self-reliance and organization. That period included the end of World War I, Prohibition and World War II.

Church historians note that during his service, President Grant dedicated three new temples, developed the church’s welfare program and helped Latter-day Saints cope with the tragedy of World War II.

Stories from his youth found their way into his sermons and teaching. Young Heber was not known for his athletic prowess but desperately wanted to join the baseball team. Accounts show he persevered and eventually found success in baseball.

President Grant became president at the death of President Joseph F. Smith.

On May 6, 1922, President Grant delivered the state’s first radio message on KSL, then known as KZN, the first clear channel radio station in the western U.S.

Deseret Industries also opened during his administration.

President Grant was succeeded by President George Albert Smith.

President Grant meets Helen Keller

According to Deseret News accounts, disability rights activist Helen Keller visited Utah in 1941, and spent some time at Temple Square. She had traveled to Utah to receive a braille copy of the Book of Mormon.

The front page of the Deseret News on March 12, 1941, as Helen Keller met with President Heber J. Grant.

While at the Tabernacle the next evening, Keller spoke to those gathered and then asked President Grant if she could hear the Tabernacle Choir sing “Come, Come Ye Saints.”

Per the reports, President Grant guided the famed author/lecturer to the organ and put her hand on the organ as the hymn was performed.

